CoreLogic’s Property Data Now Available on Amazon Web Services Data Exchange

Customers can retrieve CoreLogic’s industry-leading property data that covers 99.9%+ of U.S. properties, spanning 50+ years of historical data. This allows access to CoreLogic public record property-related data that can be segmented based on the desired criteria -- such as properties that changed ownership over the past two months.

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global property data and analytics-driven solutions provider, today announced the availability of their data on AWS Data Exchange, a service from Amazon Web Services (AWS) that makes it easy to find, subscribe to and use third-party data in the cloud. As a part of CoreLogic’s commitment to offer a variety of choices in property data consumption, the addition of AWS Data Exchange allows customers to discover and use CoreLogic’s public record property insights data on AWS.

“CoreLogic is making it possible for our clients to have options when it comes to how they access the breadth and depth of our property data in a frictionless environment,” said Brian Battaglia, executive, data & advisory solutions, CoreLogic. “Making our data available on AWS Data Exchange also allows us to leverage the scale of AWS by offering data to customers in their native environment.”

With this announcement, customers have even more access to CoreLogic’s enriched property data and able to integrate with other data sets in a simpler and more efficient way. CoreLogic is constantly evolving and creating more ways to transform all industries including real estate, mortgage, insurance, ReTech, PropTech, FinTech and retail through a variety of choices in data innovations and delivery.

