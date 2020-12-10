 

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Filing of Securities Class Actions Against Splunk, Inc. (SPLK)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.12.2020, 17:09  |  43   |   |   

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, announces that a pending class action lawsuit has been filed against Splunk, Inc. (“Splunk” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SPLK) and certain of its officers and directors alleging violations of federal securities laws. If you purchased Splunk securities between October 21, 2020 and December 2, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”), you are encouraged to contact Scott+Scott attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information at (844) 818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Splunk provides software solutions that ingest data from different sources including systems, devices and interactions, and turn that data into “meaningful business insights” across the organization. Splunk states that its “Data-to-Everything platform enables users to investigate, monitor, analyze and act on data regardless of format or source.”

The lawsuit alleges that Splunk made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Splunk was not closing deals with its largest customers in the third fiscal quarter of 2021; and (2) Splunk was not hitting the financial targets it had previously announced.

On December 2, 2020, after the market closed, Splunk announced its financial results for the third fiscal quarter of 2021, ended October 31, 2020. Among other disappointing news, Splunk reported total revenues of $559 million, down 11% year-over-year and which missed estimates by nearly $60 million. The Company also held an earnings call with analysts on December 2, 2020, in which the Company admitted that despite having reiterated its 2021 third quarter guidance just ten days before the close of the quarter, that these results fell “certainly short of both our expectations and our communication of those expectations.”

This news stunned the market, leading analyst JPMorgan to write that it was “blindsided by the magnitude of too many large deals slipping in the final days of October.”

On this news, the stock price of Splunk plummeted, closing at $158.03 per share on December 3, 2020, down over 23% from the December 2, 2020 closing price of $205.91 per share.

What You Can Do

If you purchased Splunk securities between October 21, 2020 and December 2, 2020, or if you have questions about this notice or your legal rights, you are encouraged to contact attorney Joe Pettigrew at (844) 818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com. The lead plaintiff deadline is February 2, 2021.

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

Splunk Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Filing of Securities Class Actions Against Splunk, Inc. (SPLK) Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, announces that a pending class action lawsuit has been filed against Splunk, Inc. (“Splunk” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SPLK) and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Moderna Announces First Participants Dosed in Phase 2/3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate in ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Publication of Results from Landmark Phase 3 Trial of BNT162b2 ...
Puma Biotechnology Presents Final Overall Survival Analysis from the Phase III ExteNET Trial at the ...
Ciena Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2020 and Year-End Financial Results
Gilead Sciences to Acquire MYR GmbH
California’s Clean Energy Future – With More Solar, Batteries and EVs – Requires Reimagining ...
Sea Limited Announces Proposed Offering of American Depositary Shares
Starbucks Outlines Vision for the Future and Reaffirms Strategy for Continued Growth at Scale, ...
NANOBIOTIX Announces the Filing of an Amended Registration Statement, Including an Estimated ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute ...
AWS Announces Amazon HealthLake
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.12.20
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Splunk Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – SPLK
09.12.20
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Splunk Inc. (SPLK)
08.12.20
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces Splunk, Inc. (SPLK) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
08.12.20
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Splunk Inc. (SPLK)
08.12.20
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Splunk Inc. (SPLK) Investors
08.12.20
SPLUNK SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Splunk Inc. - SPLK
07.12.20
LYNX: Splunk: Wenn das Wachstum endet
07.12.20
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Splunk Inc. (SPLK) Investors
07.12.20
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $500,000 to Contact the Firm
05.12.20
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $500,000 to Contact the Firm

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.10.20
32
Splunk - Begriffserklärung und Wissenswertes über diesen Newcomer