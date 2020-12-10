 

CAST removes major barrier to cloud container adoption

NEW YORK and PARIS, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAST, the category leader in Software Intelligence, today announced a major technological advancement to speed up the time to benefit of application containerization.

Adopting containers when migrating software applications to the cloud has become widely accepted as they offer advantages over traditional lift-and-shift approaches including better scalability, flexibility, and management. However, containerization can be challenging as it often requires application source code to be modified (or refactored) beforehand. Understanding exactly where and how an application needs to change can be akin to finding needles in haystacks, where each haystack is comprised of millions of lines of code.

Faster Containerization

CAST Highlight, a software intelligence solution for rapid analysis of application portfolios, has introduced a new capability to identify where and how applications need to be modified for containerization. CAST Highlight can analyze the source code of an entire application portfolio in days and identify the best candidates for modernization and cloud migration, enabling organizations to prioritize their roadmaps based on facts.

The new container insights capability of CAST Highlight automatically discovers specific source code patterns that prevent adoption of containers (called Blockers) and makes precise recommendations on how to remove these Blockers in the source code. This enables organizations to adopt container technologies such as Docker, Kubernetes, and OpenShift in days versus weeks or months. Furthermore, CAST Highlight provides effort estimates to remove Blockers and recommendations for use of cloud native services so that containerization can happen faster and with less rework due to the accuracy of recommendations.

Adoption in Public and Private Sectors

Digital leaders from organizations such as BCG, IBM, Microsoft, Wells Fargo, AT&T, and Volkswagen are already leveraging CAST Highlight to accelerate the modernization and cloud migration of custom-built applications, the brains of the business.

Adoption is accelerating in the public sector too, such as within the United States Department of Defense, where several military branches are deploying CAST Highlight to speed up their application modernization programs.

The US DoD deployments of CAST Highlight are designed to enable software intensive programs to adopt the native cloud services that improve mission support and enable warfighters. CAST Highlight is being rolled out to move DoD branches beyond simple ‘lift and shift’ by empowering their program offices with objective evaluation of software cloud readiness of their custom software assets. Enterprise branches adopting CAST Highlight include: Air Force DevOne/CloudOne, Navy Commercial Cloud Services, and Army Enterprise Cloud Management Office.

All new capabilities of CAST Highlight are available today.

For more information, please contact Stephanie Watkins at s.watkins@castsoftware.com.

About CAST

CAST is the pioneer and category leader in Software Intelligence, providing insight into the structural condition of software assets. CAST technology is renowned as the most accurate “MRI for Software”, which delivers actionable insights into software composition, architectures, database structures, critical flaws, quality grades, cloud readiness levels and work effort metrics. It is used globally by thousands of forward-looking digital leaders to make objective decisions, accelerate modernization, and raise the security and resiliency of mission critical software. Visit castsoftware.com.


