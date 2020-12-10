Ethema Files 8-K, Cancels CEO Shares

West Palm Beach, FL, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Ethema Health Corporation (OTCPINK: GRST) (“Ethema” “GRST” or the “Company”) filed a comprehensive 8-K today summarizing all previously announced debt settlements and new financings entered since May 15, 2020. This filing will be used as a reference for the upcoming Regulation A filing. The previously announced term sheet for a new financing with Labrys Fund LP was concluded and the final warrants issued in conjunction with the financing were much more favorable to the Company. The final warrant was for 100,000,000 shares instead of 183,333,333 and the exercise price was $0.00205 instead of $0.0015. The final documents are included in the 8-K.



The total number of common shares issued was reduced yesterday after the CEO returned for cancellation 1,757,850 shares that were issued to him in the years 2012, 2014 and 2015 (for management fees). The CEO has never sold any shares issued for either management fees or for cash investments over the last twelve years and has not charged any management fees to the Company directly or indirectly in the last two years. The Company will be very strategic with any share issuances going forward. Once the Company gets the convertible debt repaid with equity or fixed price debt, it will seek shareholder approval to significantly reduce the authorized shares outstanding. The Company has previously announced the plans to file a Form 1-A under Regulation A to raise funding for acquisitions and to repay some of the current debt. The Company expects to make the filing soon.

The Company is pleased to announce that Evernia Health Center LLC (“ARIA”) commenced its Audit with the Department of Children and Families (“DCF”) today and is expected to complete the audit successfully in the next several days. This will give ARIA its full license and the ability to finalize contracts with certain insurance providers that will broadly expand the range of clients it can serve. ARIA received its LegitScript approval recently, and yesterday received approval by Google to begin Pay Per Click (“PPC”) marketing. The PPC campaign commenced yesterday. ARIA was pleased with the number of clients that it admitted in the first month of business and expects to boost those numbers with the PPC campaign.