 

Freddie Mac LIHTC Program Essential to Affordable Housing in Rural Persistent Poverty Counties Across the Country

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.12.2020, 17:00  |  40   |   |   

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today released a white paper highlighting the vital role the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) program serves in rural Persistent Poverty Counties (PPCs) where low population density coupled with low income levels make it difficult to develop affordable housing.  The LIHTC program supports 40.1% of the multifamily housing stock in these areas, bridging the gap between the need for affordable housing and the economic feasibility of providing it.

The white paper, titled “LIHTC in Rural Persistent Poverty Counties”, is part of Freddie Mac’s three-year Duty to Serve plan to increase rental and homeownership opportunities in historically underserved markets throughout the nation. This is the first of three papers the Multifamily line of business will release over the next two months.

“LIHTC provides critical support for affordable housing in rural Persistent Poverty Counties across the country,” said Steve Guggenmos, vice president of Multifamily Research & Modeling at Freddie Mac. “Our research shows that these areas characterized by high rates of poverty rely on government programs, such as LIHTC, to make the creation and preservation of quality affordable housing economically viable.”

Key Findings:

  • LIHTC supports 40.1% of the multifamily housing market in rural PPCs – a rate that is more than three times greater than the national average and one and a half times greater than all rural areas.
  • Income in rural PPCs is about 43% lower than the national average and 28% lower than the rural average. Over half of the renter population (51.8%) in rural PPCs is rent burdened compared with 45.8% in rural areas generally.
  • Despite the abundance of LIHTC in the region, rental housing, particularly multifamily rental housing, is relatively uncommon. Only 32.6% of households in rural PPCs are renters, compared with 36.2% nationally.
  • Single-family housing is the primary form of rental housing. Over 64% of all rentals are in properties with fewer than five units, which is substantially higher than the national rate of 52.1%.
  • In rural PPCs, an average of 54 properties and 2,370 units have been supported by LIHTC annually since 2000. The rate has been in decline over the past decade, which is consistent with the national trend.

Freddie Mac Multifamily is the nation's multifamily housing finance leader. Historically, more than 90% of the eligible rental units we fund are affordable to families with low-to-moderate incomes earning up to 120% of area median income.  Freddie Mac securitizes about 90% of the multifamily loans it purchases, thus transferring the majority of the expected credit risk from taxpayers to private investors.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we've made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac's blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Morosi
(703) 918-5851
Michael_Morosi@FreddieMac.com
Erin Mancini
(703) 903-1530
Erin_Mancini@FreddieMac.com 


Freddie Mac Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Freddie Mac LIHTC Program Essential to Affordable Housing in Rural Persistent Poverty Counties Across the Country MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today released a white paper highlighting the vital role the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) program serves in rural Persistent Poverty Counties (PPCs) where low …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Leviathan Gold Finance Ltd. Closes Upsized Subscription Receipt Financing of $12,905,500
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Immutep’s Chinese Partner EOC Pharma to Start Phase II Metastatic Breast Cancer Study
Immutep Reports Statistically Significant Survival Benefit for Key Patient Groups in the Ongoing ...
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen Ergebnisse der Phase-3-Studie mit COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidat ...
Editas Medicine Announces Submission of IND Application for EDIT-301 with the FDA
AquaBounty Technologies Provides Corporate Update
Arbutus Announces Robust HBsAg Decline Data with AB-729 Dosed at 60 mg Every 8 Weeks in Chronic ...
Meeting of the Supervisory Board of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield on December 8, 2020
Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Hexagon Purus AS: Private placement successfully completed
BioCryst Announces FDA Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat), First Oral, Once-daily Therapy to ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:00 Uhr
Mortgage Rates Remain Flat
15:19 Uhr
Freddie Mac Prices $1.1 Billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-122
09.12.20
Freddie Mac Prices $991 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F95
08.12.20
Freddie Mac Multifamily Closes First Social Impact M-Deal Supporting Housing for Homeless Veterans and Those in Need
07.12.20
Freddie Mac Announces First K-Deal with SOFR Indexed Multifamily Mortgages
05.12.20
Freddie Mac Prices $380 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-L06
03.12.20
Freddie Mac Prices $1.3 Billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-121
03.12.20
Mortgage Rates Reach Another Record Low
02.12.20
Freddie Mac Prices New $3 Billion Three-Year Reference Notes Security
02.12.20
Freddie Mac Announces Issuance of New Three-Year Reference Notes Security