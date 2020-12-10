 

BUREAU VERITAS Number of shares and voting rights as of November 30, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.12.2020, 17:00  |  38   |   |   

Press release

Neuilly-sur-Seine, France – December 10, 2020

Information on number of shares and voting rights as stipulated by article 223-16 of the general regulations of the French financial markets authority AMF

Date Number of shares(1) Number of voting rights
30/11/2020 452,225,092 Theoretical number of voting rights: 617,694,797
Number of exercisable voting rights: 614,739,417

(1) including the new shares issued in Euroclear as a result of the exercise of stock options since January 1, 2020.
                                                                                                                           

Bureau Veritas Head Office Tel.: + 33 (0)1 55 24 70 00
Société Anonyme Immeuble Newtime Fax: + 33 (0)1 55 24 70 01
(Limited liability corporation) 40/52 boulevard du Parc www.bureauveritas.com
Share capital of EUR 54,264,483.84 92200 Neuilly-sur-Seine  
RCS Nanterre 775 690 621 France  

Attachment




Bureau Veritas Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BUREAU VERITAS Number of shares and voting rights as of November 30, 2020 Press release Neuilly-sur-Seine, France – December 10, 2020 Information on number of shares and voting rights as stipulated by article 223-16 of the general regulations of the French financial markets authority AMF DateNumber of shares(1)Number of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Leviathan Gold Finance Ltd. Closes Upsized Subscription Receipt Financing of $12,905,500
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Immutep’s Chinese Partner EOC Pharma to Start Phase II Metastatic Breast Cancer Study
Immutep Reports Statistically Significant Survival Benefit for Key Patient Groups in the Ongoing ...
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen Ergebnisse der Phase-3-Studie mit COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidat ...
Editas Medicine Announces Submission of IND Application for EDIT-301 with the FDA
AquaBounty Technologies Provides Corporate Update
Arbutus Announces Robust HBsAg Decline Data with AB-729 Dosed at 60 mg Every 8 Weeks in Chronic ...
Meeting of the Supervisory Board of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield on December 8, 2020
Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Hexagon Purus AS: Private placement successfully completed
BioCryst Announces FDA Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat), First Oral, Once-daily Therapy to ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:27 Uhr
Bureau Veritas bringt mit ChargeScan by BV eine durchgängige Lösung für Elektrofahrzeug-Ladestationen auf den Markt
08:00 Uhr
Bureau Veritas launches ChargeScan by BV, an end-to-end solution for Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS)
26.11.20
Bureau Veritas’ comprehensive expertise to support the power industry for a low-carbon future
16.11.20
2020 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) industry leaders: Bureau Veritas ranks #1 in Professional Services industry
16.11.20
BUREAU VERITAS: Number of shares and voting rights as of October 31, 2020