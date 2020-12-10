Hyatt Grows Boundless Portfolio of Lifestyle Brands in the Americas With New Hotel Openings and Strong Development Pipeline Slated Through 2021

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today mindful growth of the Alila, Hyatt Centric and Thompson Hotels brands with nearly 20 new hotels that have opened in 2020 and hotels planned to open in the Americas through 2021. This strong growth is fueled by Hyatt’s 2018 acquisition of Two Roads Hospitality and Hyatt’s commitment to growing with intent and offering compelling experiences and benefits for guests and World of Hyatt members.

Exterior rendering of Thompson Savannah (Photo: Business Wire)

Hyatt’s boundless portfolio – which also includes the Andaz and Caption by Hyatt hotel brands – provides guests opportunities to immerse themselves in distinctive experiences reflective of local culture. Rather than serving as a backdrop to where things happen, hotels in Hyatt’s boundless portfolio are extensions of their surrounding neighborhoods with best-in-class offerings that deliver compelling experiences designed to excite and inspire.

“By thoughtfully growing our lifestyle brands, we are satisfying the desires of those global travelers who are craving rich, meaningful and authentic experiences that offer new perspectives and are culturally impactful,” said Crystal Vinisse Thomas, Hyatt’s global brand leader, lifestyle and luxury. “Our strategy of growing with intent is paying off as we continue to open and develop new properties within the boundless portfolio throughout the Americas, and we look forward to continuing to build on our commitment to deliver the most innovative and reimagined experiences for today’s guests as they begin to travel again.”

The hallmark of Alila hotels is the combination of breathtaking architecture and luxury in immersive locations, set apart by an unprecedented level of private space, crafted artisanship, personalized interactions, and bespoke journeys. Alila means “Surprise” in Sanskrit, which suitably describes the refreshing character of the luxury properties. Alila hotels support sustainable tourism in many ways, such as working to adopt EarthCheck operating standards, integrating the natural, physical and cultural elements of their environments.