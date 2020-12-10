 

Alcohol Packaging Market to Clock 5.5% during 2017-2025, Beer Packaging Materials Attract Massive Opportunity for Industry Players TMR

10.12.2020, 17:30  |  62   |   |   

Primary packaging with 80% share leads the global alcohol packaging market, affordable pricing of beer key driver for uptake of beer packaging materials

Europe held the major market share in 2017, several local players eye substantial avenues in Asia Pacific (APAC) and develop novel packaging materials that meet global standards

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The alcohol packaging market has made strides on the back of the changing consumer taste and preferences, especially of beer and liquor. Companies in the alcohol packaging market are relentlessly focused on coming out with environmentally friendly and sustainable packaging. Additionally, they are constantly on their toes on innovating in relation to materials and design to allure consumers.

Rise in demand for convenient packaging in beer, wine, and spirits is a key driver for evolution of the alcohol packaging market. Research analysts at TMR project beer to be the most lucrative application segment, underpinned by affordability of beer. The global worth of the alcohol packaging market stood at US$ 40 Bn in 2017 and is projected to clock CAGR of 5.5% from 2017 to 2025. The valuation is expected to reach US 57.74 bn by the end of 2025.

Key Findings of Alcohol Packaging Market Report

  • Of the various packaging materials, metals and glass both are prominently used
  • Of all the segments, glass accounted for a share exceeding 80% in the global alcohol packaging market
  • Metals occupy relatively low share but gather traction due to high freedom offered to printing companies
  • Of the various applications, beer was the leading segment and held around 66% of the market share
  • Europe was the leading segment and accounted for nearly 33% of the market share in 2017
  • Asia Pacific is expected to churn out incremental opportunity of US$5,585.9 mn
  • Asia Pacific expected to clock CAGR of 5.3% from 2017 to 2025
  • Secondary packaging segment projected to clock CAGR of more than 5.3% during forecast period

