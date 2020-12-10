 

DGAP-DD CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.12.2020 / 17:33
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Rauch

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: CFO, Managing director of the general partner of the issuer

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
529900CUXZGOCJZR7O57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A288904

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
73.50 EUR 19257.00 EUR
73.30 EUR 5570.80 EUR
73.35 EUR 11515.95 EUR
73.40 EUR 20845.60 EUR
73.45 EUR 23577.45 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
73.4244 EUR 80766.8000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-12-10; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra, Frankfurt
MIC: XETR


10.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA
Maria Trost 21
56070 Koblenz
Germany
Internet: www.cgm.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63893  10.12.2020 



