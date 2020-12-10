Regulatory News:

The Board of Directors of Kering (Paris:KER), at its meeting of December 10, 2020, has declared an interim dividend for financial year 2020, in line with Kering’s dividend distribution policy of recent years. The interim dividend will amount to €2.50 per share.

The interim dividend will be paid on January 21, 2021 on positions recorded as of January 20, 2021 after market close. The ex-dividend date will be January 19, 2021 before trading. The balance of the dividend for financial year 2020 will be proposed by the Board of Directors of February 16, 2021 for approval by the Annual General Meeting of April 22, 2021.