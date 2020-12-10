 

Kering Interim Dividend for Financial Year 2020 repurchase of Own Shares for Allocation to Free Share Grant Programs for the Benefit of Employees

The Board of Directors of Kering (Paris:KER), at its meeting of December 10, 2020, has declared an interim dividend for financial year 2020, in line with Kering’s dividend distribution policy of recent years. The interim dividend will amount to €2.50 per share.

The interim dividend will be paid on January 21, 2021 on positions recorded as of January 20, 2021 after market close. The ex-dividend date will be January 19, 2021 before trading. The balance of the dividend for financial year 2020 will be proposed by the Board of Directors of February 16, 2021 for approval by the Annual General Meeting of April 22, 2021.

Moreover, within the scope of its share repurchase program authorized by the June 16, 2020 shareholders' meeting (16th resolution), Kering has entrusted an investment service provider to acquire up to 50,000 ordinary Kering shares, representing 0.04% of its share capital as at November 15, 2020, no later than March 31, 2021 and subject to market conditions. These shares will be allocated to free share grant programs to some employees. The unit purchase price may not exceed the maximum set by the June 16, 2020 shareholders' meeting.

About Kering
 A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods, Jewelry and Watches: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, Ulysse Nardin, Girard-Perregaux, as well as Kering Eyewear. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow’s Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: “Empowering Imagination”. In 2019, Kering had nearly 38,000 employees and revenue of €15.9 billion.

