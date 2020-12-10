 

ECS Named First CAP Federal Services Preferred Employer

ECS, a leading provider of advanced technology, science, and engineering solutions, has been named the first Certified Analytics Professionals (CAP) Preferred Employer in the federal services space.

CAP is the premier global professional certification for analytics practitioners. Those who meet CAP’s high standards and pass CAP’s rigorous exam distinguish themselves and create greater opportunities for career advancement. CAP is operated by the Institute for Operations Research and Management Sciences (INFORMS), the leading international association for operations research and analytics professionals, and is certified by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI).

“We are thrilled to be named a CAP Preferred Employer,” said Aaron Burciaga, senior director of analytics and artificial intelligence at ECS. “This recognition furthers the investments that ECS makes in its employees. We are excited to see how our analytics professionals will grow with CAP and to build our team with new CAP and aCAP recruits—all part of our program to continue delivering top tech and ever more impactful AI/ML solutions for our clients.”

ECS is a leader in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), with over more than 20 years’ experience providing advanced data and IT solutions across the government and commercial industries. ECS helps organizations manage information at the enterprise level by delivering relevant and trustworthy information at scale, as well as end-to-end solutions in digital readiness through agile processes, domain experts, and novel technologies.

About ECS

ECS, a segment of ASGN, delivers advanced solutions in cloud, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), application and IT modernization, science, and engineering. The company solves critical, complex challenges for customers across the U.S. public sector, defense, intelligence, and commercial industries. ECS maintains partnerships with leading cloud, cybersecurity, and AI/ML providers and holds specialized certifications in their technologies. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, ECS has more than 3,000 employees throughout the United States. For more information, visit ECStech.com.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. Our mission is to be the most trusted partner for companies seeking highly skilled human capital and integrated solutions to fulfill their strategic and operational needs. For more information, visit us at asgn.com.

About INFORMS

With more than 12,000 members from around the world, INFORMS is the largest international association of operations research (O.R.) and analytics professionals and students. INFORMS provides unique networking and learning opportunities for individuals and organizations to better understand and use O.R. and analytics tools and methods to save lives, save money, and solve problems.

