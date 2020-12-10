 

Capgemini Press Release// Capgemini accelerates the path to maximizing 5G next generation technologies with new 5G Lab-as-a-Service

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.12.2020, 17:40  |  39   |   |   

Hi,

Please find below the press release issued today.

Best regards,

Florence Lièvre
Global PR Manager | Group Marketing & Communications

Capgemini Group | Paris
Tel.: +33 1 47 54 50 71
Email : florence.lievre@capgemini.com
_____________________

Press contact:
Florence Lièvre
Tel.: +33 1 47 54 50 71
E-mail: florence.lievre@capgemini.com  

Capgemini accelerates the path to maximizing 5G next generation technologies with new 5G Lab-as-a-Service

Altran’s 5G lab provides dedicated environment to design, develop and test new network virtualization and 5G/Edge networks & solutions

PARIS – December 10, 2020 – Capgemini Group has continued to augment its Intelligent Industry offerings with the launch of Altran’s 5G Lab and 5G Lab-as-a-Service (LaaS) for telecommunications companies, enterprises and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). This new lab, based in Fundão, Portugal, is key to provide system integration services and validate different solutions coming from the telecom ecosystem and different network market vendors (hardware and software). 5G labs are instrumental in Capgemini’s strategy, in the intelligent industry space, to enable clients to make the right investments in the foundations of their data-driven transformation and seize the opportunities of the 5G and Edge digital revolution.

The Altran 5G lab is focused on network capabilities. It will support the cloud-based 5G Lab-as-a-Service (LaaS) offering and will provide prototyping, design, development and a testing and validation environment for new network virtualization and 5G deployments. In addition, the lab offers demonstration platform capabilities that simulates scenarios and showcases solutions for proofs of concepts and pilots, along with a 5G Industry Applications Incubator supporting a complete 5G ecosystem. Further 5G labs supporting industrial use cases to address new market needs, will be announced shortly.

Hosted in a dedicated, cyber-secure infrastructure-for-hire environment, the lab’s physical and virtual resources can be accessed and managed from any location in the world 24/7 via a secure web-based lab portal. It features datacenter infrastructure, hardware, network components, software frameworks, platforms and a tools ecosystem, enabling clients to create environments that are flexible, scalable, secure and globally accessible.

Altran’s new 5G Lab-as-a-Service offer continues to build upon the Capgemini Group’s global strategy to accelerate and innovate the 5G ecosystem. The lab is the next logical step for us to extend our leadership on 5G and next-generation technologies,” said Dietmar Wendt, President of the Communications business, Altran. “With the increasing volume of data and its widespread use by all sectors, this new 5G Lab will be central to supporting clients with their Intelligent Industry strategies within the context of a 5G ecosystem.”

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global leader in consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services. The Group is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients’ opportunities in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms. Building on its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry-specific expertise, Capgemini enables organizations to realize their business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. A responsible and multicultural company of 265,000 people in nearly 50 countries, Capgemini’s purpose is to unleash human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. With Altran, the Group reported 2019 combined global revenues of €17 billion. 
Visit us at www.capgemini.com.

 

Attachment


Capgemini Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Capgemini Press Release// Capgemini accelerates the path to maximizing 5G next generation technologies with new 5G Lab-as-a-Service Hi, Please find below the press release issued today. Best regards, Florence LièvreGlobal PR Manager | Group Marketing & Communications Capgemini Group | ParisTel.: +33 1 47 54 50 71Email : …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Leviathan Gold Finance Ltd. Closes Upsized Subscription Receipt Financing of $12,905,500
Immutep’s Chinese Partner EOC Pharma to Start Phase II Metastatic Breast Cancer Study
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen Ergebnisse der Phase-3-Studie mit COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidat ...
Immutep Reports Statistically Significant Survival Benefit for Key Patient Groups in the Ongoing ...
Editas Medicine Announces Submission of IND Application for EDIT-301 with the FDA
AquaBounty Technologies Provides Corporate Update
Arbutus Announces Robust HBsAg Decline Data with AB-729 Dosed at 60 mg Every 8 Weeks in Chronic ...
Meeting of the Supervisory Board of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield on December 8, 2020
Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Hexagon Purus AS: Private placement successfully completed
BioCryst Announces FDA Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat), First Oral, Once-daily Therapy to ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.12.20
Press Release// France’s leading audiovisual group, France Télévisions, is taking its technological transformation forward with Capgemini and Perfect Memory
03.12.20
Press Release// Capgemini Invent supports mining and metallurgical key player Eramet in its Data and Artificial Intelligence driven transformation
02.12.20
Capgemini SE: Declaration of the number of shares and voting rights
01.12.20
Capgemini Press Release // Capgemini announces its third set of Intelligent Industry offers: Data Driven Research & Development for Life Sciences
24.11.20
Capgemini Press Release // Building supply chain resilience is a priority for two-thirds of organizations after COVID-19 disruption
19.11.20
Capgemini Press Release// Highly successful 7th Employee Share Ownership Plan
17.11.20
Capgemini Press Release // Capgemini Research: Artificial Intelligence set to help organizations cut greenhouse gas emissions by 16% in the next 3-5 years
12.11.20
Press Release// SNCF Réseau optimizes its rail network monitoring and maintenance with the help of Capgemini
12.11.20
Capgemini SE: Notice of trading on own shares on November 4, 2020
10.11.20
Capgemini Press Release// Capgemini announces proposal to acquire Australian digital services consultancy provider, RXP Services

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.07.20
9
Capgemini unmittelbar vor Ausbruch und neuem Allzeithoch