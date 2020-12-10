DGAP-Ad-hoc: MagForce AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase MagForce AG Launches Capital Increase with Exclusion of Subscription Rights from Authorized Capital 10-Dec-2020 / 17:46 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MagForce AG Launches Capital Increase with Exclusion of Subscription Rights from Authorized Capital

NOT FOR DIRECT OR INDIRECT DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION IN THE USA OR IN OR INTO CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR OTHER COUNTRIES WHERE SUCH DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

Berlin, December 10, 2020 - The Management Board of MagForce AG (Frankfurt, Scale, XETRA: MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5) resolved today with the approval of the Supervisory Board to increase the Company's share capital by up to approximately 6 per cent against cash contributions (the "Capital Increase"). The Capital Increase shall be implemented by way of issuance of new ordinary bearer shares with no-par value (Stückaktien), each with a notional value of EUR 1.00 (the "New Shares"), in partial exercise of authorized capital and under exclusion of shareholders' subscription rights.

The New Shares will be offered for purchase exclusively to institutional and qualified investors in a private placement by way of an accelerated bookbuilding to be launched immediately following this announcement. With the approval of the Supervisory Board, the Management Board will determine and thereafter announce the number of New Shares and the placement price, together with the final gross proceeds, following the conclusion of the accelerated bookbuilding process, which is expected to occur on 10 December 2020.

The New Shares will carry the same rights as the existing shares (including dividend rights for the fiscal year 2020) and are to be included in trading on the European SME Growth Market "Scale" of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange without a prospectus. The inclusion in trading and delivery of the new shares is expected to take place on or around 16 December 2020.