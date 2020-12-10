Renaissance Securities (Cyprus) Ltd: PROPOSED PLACING OF APPROX. USD 300 MILLION OF GLOBAL DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS REPRESENTING INTERESTS IN CLASS A SHARES OF TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC (THE 'COMPANY') BY THE RIGI TRUST

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH OFFERS OR SALES WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY LAW

PROPOSED PLACING OF APPROX. USD 300 MILLION OF GLOBAL DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS REPRESENTING INTERESTS IN CLASS A SHARES OF TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC (THE "COMPANY") BY THE RIGI TRUST

10 December 2020

THE RIGI TRUST ("Rigi Trust"), a British Virgin Islands trust connected with Mr. Oleg Tinkov and the Tinkov family (the "Selling Shareholder"), announces its intention to sell approximately USD 300 million of Global Depositary Receipts representing interests in Class A Shares of the Company (the "Placing Securities") (1 Global Depository Receipt = 1 Class A Share). If sold in the amount of USD 300 million, the Placing Securities represent approximately 4.6 per cent of the Company's issued share capital.