Fribourg, 10 December 2020

AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Acquisition of Hotel Schweizerhof: AEVIS further strengthens the position of its hospitality segment in Zermatt

AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVIS) today signed an agreement regarding the acquisition of Hotel Schweizerhof, a luxury hotel in Zermatt built in 1982 and fully renovated in 2018. AEVIS acquires both the operating and the real estate company of Hotel Schweizerhof, both of whom were indirectly held by Michel Reybier. The transaction is structured as a contribution in kind against an authorized capital increase on AEVIS level.

The acquisition of Hotel Schweizerhof is part of the integration strategy of the Seiler and Victoria-Jungfrau hotels under the Michel Reybier Hospitality banner, thus allowing additional synergies and a seamless coordination of the hotel activities. This integration further strengthens AEVIS' position in the promising luxury hotel market in Zermatt. The Group now operates four luxury hotels in Zermatt (Mont Cervin*****, Petit Cervin*****, Monte Rosa**** and Schweizerhof****), which together count nearly 300 rooms.

Hotel Schweizerhof, ideally located in the center of the village on the Bahnhofstrasse, counts 95 rooms, three restaurants and a wellness area. Like all hotels developed by Michel Reybier Hospitality, Hotel Schweizerhof strongly focusses on the F&B offering both for hotel and external guests. Located in the heart of Zermatt, next to the train station, the hotel is expected to generate revenues of almost CHF 15 million in the long term. The property covers an area of 3'143 sqm and a rental area of 8'007 sqm, divided over two buildings, five levels and a basement.

The total acquisition price amounts to CHF 63.2 million. This price is fully settled by the takeover of mortgage debt of CHF 24.5m and the issuing of 3'108'479 new AEVIS shares from a capital increase at the price of CHF 12.45 per share. The new shares are expected to be listed as of 14 December 2020.

AEVIS conducted several independent fairness opinions for the operating company and the hotel real estate.

For further information:
AEVIS VICTORIA SA Media and Investor Relations: c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich
Philippe R. Blangey, prb@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 (0) 43 268 32 35 or +41 (0) 79 785 46 32
Séverine Van der Schueren, svanderschueren@aevis.com, +41 (0) 79 635 04 10

AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Investing for a better life
AEVIS VICTORIA SA invests in healthcare, hospitality & lifestyle and infrastructure. AEVIS′s main shareholdings are Swiss Medical Network SA, the only Swiss private network of hospitals present in the country's three main language regions, Victoria-Jungfrau AG, a luxury hotel group managing luxury hotels in Switzerland, Infracore SA (30%, directly and indirectly), a real estate company dedicated to healthcare-related infrastructure, a hospitality real estate division, Medgate (40%), the leading telemedicine provider in Switzerland, and NESCENS SA, a brand dedicated to better aging. AEVIS is listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange (AEVS.SW). www.aevis.com.


