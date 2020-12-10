 

Verimatrix President Steve Oetegenn Receives Industry’s Prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.12.2020, 17:45  |  36   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Verimatrix, (Paris:VMX) (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced that president Steve Oetegenn was named recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award in the second annual VideoTech Innovation Awards program.

Organized by Digital TV Europe, the award stands as one of the most coveted recognitions bestowed by a distinguished panel of judges who aim to celebrate those at the heart of transforming today’s global video industry. Oetegenn was recognized during a virtual ceremony on Tuesday, December 8 where recipients had the opportunity to thank judges and attendees.

“Spanning more than 15 years, my leadership at Verimatrix has sought to arm the industry with unmatched video security technologies that enable growth for all types of content providers and their partners,” Oetegenn said. “I have been honored to work with some of the brightest minds in our industry. I humbly accept this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award most notably because it reflects the contributions of the entire global Verimatrix team.”

For more information on the award program, visit https://tmt.knect365.com/videotech-innovation-awards/.

About Verimatrix
 Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. To learn more, visit www.verimatrix.com.

Verimatrix Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Verimatrix President Steve Oetegenn Receives Industry’s Prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award Regulatory News: Verimatrix, (Paris:VMX) (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced that president Steve Oetegenn was named recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award in …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Publication of Results from Landmark Phase 3 Trial of BNT162b2 ...
Moderna Announces First Participants Dosed in Phase 2/3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate in ...
Ciena Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2020 and Year-End Financial Results
Gilead Sciences to Acquire MYR GmbH
Puma Biotechnology Presents Final Overall Survival Analysis from the Phase III ExteNET Trial at the ...
California’s Clean Energy Future – With More Solar, Batteries and EVs – Requires Reimagining ...
Sea Limited Announces Proposed Offering of American Depositary Shares
NANOBIOTIX Announces the Filing of an Amended Registration Statement, Including an Estimated ...
Starbucks Outlines Vision for the Future and Reaffirms Strategy for Continued Growth at Scale, ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute ...
AWS Announces Amazon HealthLake
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
Verimatrix erhält Readers’ Choice Award von Streaming Media
07.12.20
Verimatrix Wins Streaming Media Readers’ Choice Award
07.12.20
Verimatrix: Information Concerning the Number of Shares and Voting Rights as of November 30, 2020
01.12.20
Little Cinema schützt Hollywoods virtuelle Premieren-Events mit Verimatrix
30.11.20
Little Cinema Taps Verimatrix To Secure Hollywood’s Virtual Premiere Events
24.11.20
Chief Revenue Officer von Verimatrix wurde in den Beirat des SportsPro OTT Summit berufen
24.11.20
Verimatrix Chief Revenue Officer Named to SportsPro OTT Summit Advisory Board
18.11.20
Verimatrix enthüllt neueste Verbesserung seiner forensischen Watermarking-Technologie zur Bekämpfung von Piraterie
18.11.20
Verimatrix Unveils Latest Forensic Watermarking Enhancement to Boost Fight Against Piracy