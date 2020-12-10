Navya Announces Its 2021 Financial Agenda
Navya (Paris:NAVYA) (FR0013018041- NAVYA), a leading company in autonomous driving systems announces its 2021 financial agenda.
|
Tuesday, February 2, 2021
- 2020 Full-Year Sales
Wednesday, March 31, 2021
- 2020 Full-Year Results
Friday, June 4, 2021
- Annual General Meeting
Tuesday, September 28, 2021
- 2021 First-Half Results
About Navya
Navya is a leading French name in the autonomous driving systems. With 280 employees in France (Paris and Lyon) and in the United States (Michigan), Navya aims at becoming the leading player for
the supply of autonomous driving systems for passenger and goods transport. Since 2015, Navya has been the first to market and put into service autonomous mobility solutions. The Autonom Shuttle,
main development axis, was launched in September 2015 and nearly 170 units have been sold as of 30 June 2020, notably in the United States, France, Germany, Switzerland, Japan and Australia. The
Autonom Tract is dedicated to goods transport. Created in 2014 with the support of Robolution Capital, investment fund managed by 360 Capital Partners, his reference shareholder, Navya’s
shareholders also include the Gravitation fund and Paris Region Venture Fund (Région Île-de-France) managed by Karista as well as Valeo and Keolis groups.
Navya is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013018041- Navya).
For more information visit: www.navya.tech/en
