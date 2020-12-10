Teleperformance Wins Third Consecutive Great Place to Work award in China

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, announced today its China operations received the prestigious Great Place to Work (GPTW) certification for the third consecutive year. Highlights of the 2020 GPTW recognition includes high employee survey participation rates and very strong scores exceeding 90% for all evaluation areas. The overall trust index score was 91% which exceeded the overall average of all GPTW recognized companies in Greater China. Teleperformance employs more than 5,500 people in China, utilizing Work from Home (WFH) and facilities in six cities; Beijing, Xi’an, Nanning, Kunming, Foshan and Shanghai.

Jose Bezanilla, CEO GPTW Greater China, said: “More than 1,000 Teleperformance’s employees in China participated in confidential surveys that assess employee trust by rating the company on credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie. Survey responses are independently cross validated with rigorous field audits covering everything from the quality of physical work facilities and employee amenities to corporate culture. It is particularly noteworthy that TP China’s operations have attained certification for the third consecutive year as this is quite an accomplishment considering such a challenging year. Out of the many companies that tried, only 38 organizations in all of mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan were able to achieve independent GPTW certification this year. We are very pleased to again recognize Teleperformance in China as a 2020 Great Place to Work.”

Joseph Wai, Executive Chairman, Teleperformance China, commented: “We are honored that the Great Place to WorkInstitute has recognized Teleperformance as one of the best workplaces in Greater China for the third consecutive year. Our entire management team is grateful that our employees trust our leadership and enjoy working in a safe, multicultural environment that promotes good teamwork. Our success here is directly attributable to our people. We have always believed that happy employees are at the core of our success and we thank every employee for their trust and their contributions to our team.”