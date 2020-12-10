Tikehau Capital Disclosure of a Shares Repurchases Dated 1 December 2020
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
Disclosure of a shares repurchases dated 1 December 2020
Name of the
issuer
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
Trading Day
ISIN
Aggregated
volume per day
(number of
shares)
Weighted
average price
per day
Market (MIC
Code)
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
01/12/2020
FR0013230612
31837
24.0
XSGA
