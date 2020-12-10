 

Lenovo's End of Year Sale Includes ThinkPads for up to 70% Off

Lenovo is wrapping up the holiday season with great deals and hourly doorbusters as part of its annual End of Year Sale, running December 15-30, available only at lenovo.com. Offers include up to 70% off select ThinkPads, more than 50% off select desktops and up to 25% off Lenovo Legion gaming PCs.

There’s something for everyone at the Lenovo End of Year Sale, whether it is a powerful workstation for your business needs, a stylish Yoga 2-in-1 convertible laptop to inspire creativity or a new monitor for your home office or apartment. Remaining inventory from the holiday season will be deeply discounted across the site until December 30. This is your chance to ring in the new year with some new electronics and accessories from Lenovo.

Visit lenovo.com for these great savings*:

  • Daily and Hourly Doorbusters beginning December 28
  • ThinkPads up to 70% off
  • Desktops up to 57% off
  • Workstations up to 42% off
  • PC Accessories up to 60% off
  • Gaming PCs, including Lenovo Legion up to 25% off
  • Yoga laptops up to 30% off
  • IdeaPad laptops up to 25% off
  • Monitors up to 45% off

“The Lenovo End of Year Sale is a highly anticipated sale because cost-conscious shoppers know they can save big on our products, even after the typical holiday shopping season. Many of the same great computers and electronics that were on sale for Black Friday and Cyber Monday are still available at discounted prices at lenovo.com through the end of the year,” said Carlo Savino, executive director, North America eCommerce at Lenovo.

For more details on all the great offers included in this year’s End of Year Sale, visit https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/d/deals/doorbusters

Plus, don’t forget about the MyLenovo Rewards program. Customers who sign up and make purchases on lenovo.com get 3% of the purchase price returned to them as MyLenovo Rewards to use on future website purchases. MyLenovo Rewards points can be redeemed on Lenovo products and great electronics from some of the world’s top brands. Learn more at https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/rewards/.

*Offers good while supplies last. Shop early to ensure the best availability.

About Lenovo

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$50 billion Fortune Global 500 company, with 63,000 employees and operating in 180 markets around the world. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, we are developing world-changing technologies that create a more inclusive, trustworthy and sustainable digital society. By designing, engineering and building the world’s most complete portfolio of smart devices and infrastructure, we are also leading an Intelligent Transformation – to create better experiences and opportunities for millions of customers around the world. To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Weibo and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.



