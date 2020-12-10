 

SII Fiscal 2019-2020 first half financial results

Paris, December 9, 2020 – 6 p.m.

Fiscal 2019-2020 first half financial results

Resilient results and a stronger cash-flow position
amidst the health crisis

Gross income from operations: €12.0m
Net income after minority interests: €7.2m

SII Group, a specialist in engineering, announces its 2020-2021 half-yearly results, approved by the Management Board on December 9, 2019 and currently under audit.

Eric Matteucci, Chairman of the Management Board, commented: “In a situation of crisis linked to Covid-19, affecting the entire start of the fiscal year, the SII Group saw a measured decline in the first half of the year, sustained by its international activities. After a first quarter hit hard by a strict lockdown, the second quarter showed favorable signs of a recovery in activity: the teams were able to seize on opportunities at the end of the first lockdown in numerous sectors where the SII Group is present. While we must remain cautious given the still changing situation regarding the health crisis and the measures taken by the various governments, the SII Group is confident that it will likely see an improvement in the third quarter compared to the second quarter of this fiscal year.”

In €m
Period ended September 30 		H1
2019-2020 		H1
2020-2021 		Change
Revenue 325.90 301.21 -7.6%
Gross income from operations 24.08 12.03 -50.1%
Gross operating margin (% of revenue) 7.4% 4.0% -3.4 pt.
Operating income 23.33 11.27 -51.7%
Operating margin (% of revenue) 7.2% 3.7% -3.5 pt.
Consolidated net income 14.77 7.15 -51.6%
Net income after minority interests 14.88 7.22 -51.5%
       
Average headcount 8,223 8,428 +205
Headcount at the end of the period 8,342 8,334 -8

A first half-year 2020-2021 sustained by the resilience of international activities

