EQS-Adhoc Highlight Event and Entertainment AG Successfully Completes Capital Increase via Private Placement with Issue Proceeds of CHF 5.4 million
|
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Highlight Event and Entertainment AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Highlight Event and Entertainment AG (HLEE) has successfully completed its announced private placement of 200,000 new bearer shares from authorized capital. All new shares have been subscribed by an external investor at a subscription price of CHF 27 per share in cash. The issue proceeds of CHF 5.4 million (gross) from the capital increase will be used to cover short to medium-term cash requirements.
The 200,000 new bearer shares will be listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange on December 11, 2020 and approved for trading.
Contact:
Highlight Event and Entertainment AG
Netzibodenstrasse 23b
4133 Pratteln
Investor Relations
Tel.: +41 41 226 05 97
Fax: +41 41 226 05 98
info@hlee.ch
http://www.hlee.ch
End of ad hoc announcement
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Highlight Event and Entertainment AG
|Netzibodenstrasse 23b
|4133 Pratteln
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 41 226 05 97
|Fax:
|+41 41 226 05 98
|E-mail:
|info@hlee.ch
|Internet:
|www.hlee.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0003583256
|Valor:
|896040
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1154433
|End of Announcement
|EQS Group News Service
|
1154433 10-Dec-2020 CET/CESTHighlight Event and Entertainment Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare