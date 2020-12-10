 

EQS-Adhoc Highlight Event and Entertainment AG Successfully Completes Capital Increase via Private Placement with Issue Proceeds of CHF 5.4 million

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
10.12.2020, 18:00  |  28   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Highlight Event and Entertainment AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Highlight Event and Entertainment AG Successfully Completes Capital Increase via Private Placement with Issue Proceeds of CHF 5.4 million

10-Dec-2020 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Highlight Event and Entertainment AG Successfully Completes Capital Increase via Private Placement with Issue Proceeds of CHF 5.4 million
 

Highlight Event and Entertainment AG (HLEE) has successfully completed its announced private placement of 200,000 new bearer shares from authorized capital. All new shares have been subscribed by an external investor at a subscription price of CHF 27 per share in cash. The issue proceeds of CHF 5.4 million (gross) from the capital increase will be used to cover short to medium-term cash requirements.

The 200,000 new bearer shares will be listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange on December 11, 2020 and approved for trading.



Contact:
Highlight Event and Entertainment AG
Netzibodenstrasse 23b
4133 Pratteln
Investor Relations
Tel.: +41 41 226 05 97
Fax: +41 41 226 05 98

info@hlee.ch
http://www.hlee.ch


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Highlight Event and Entertainment AG
Netzibodenstrasse 23b
4133 Pratteln
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 226 05 97
Fax: +41 41 226 05 98
E-mail: info@hlee.ch
Internet: www.hlee.ch
ISIN: CH0003583256
Valor: 896040
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1154433

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1154433  10-Dec-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1154433&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetHighlight Event and Entertainment Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Highlight Event and Entertainment AG Successfully Completes Capital Increase via Private Placement with Issue Proceeds of CHF 5.4 million EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Highlight Event and Entertainment AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase Highlight Event and Entertainment AG Successfully Completes Capital Increase via Private Placement with Issue Proceeds of CHF 5.4 million 10-Dec-2020 / 18:00 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Linde and Daimler Truck to Collaborate on Hydrogen Refueling Technology
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: Siltronic AG; Bieter: GlobalWafers GmbH
DGAP-Adhoc: Signature of Letter of Intent Regarding Initial Partial Sale of Voltabox Share Block and Awarding ...
EQS-News: Zur Rose Group AG: Olaf Heinrich, Head Germany, is leaving the Zur Rose Group; his successor will ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Eigenmarke für Corona-Antigentest mit erstem Großauftrag
DGAP-Adhoc: HelloFresh SE erhöht die Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 und gibt einen ersten, indikativen ...
DGAP-News: Further expansion in the bus sector: AKASOL concludes long-term framework agreement in the ...
DGAP-Adhoc: QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN N.V. kündigt die Platzierung von Wandelanleihen mit Netto-Aktienabwicklung ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wacker Chemie AG: WACKER Intends to Sell Its Stake in Siltronic to GlobalWafers
DGAP-DD: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
Titel
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps blauer Wasserstoff verwendet ein innovatives ...
DGAP-News: Linde and Daimler Truck to Collaborate on Hydrogen Refueling Technology
FinLab AG: Mediolanum International Funds beauftragt den Multi-Manager-Experten Patriarch, eine ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bilfinger SE: EQT vermeldet Verkauf von Apleona, Veräußerungswert des Bilfinger-Erlösanteils ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG hebt Ergebnisprognose an
DGAP-News: Innovativer SARS-CoV-2-Blocker von Formycon verhindert Infektion von Zellen vollständig
DGAP-News: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Kapitalmarkt-Standpunkt von Kai Jordan, Vorstand
EQS-News: Relief und NeuroRx erreichen mit 165 eingeschlossenen Patienten das Rekrutierungsziel der ...
DGAP-News: Innovative SARS-CoV-2 Blocker from Formycon Completely Prevents Infection of Cells
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:00 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Highlight Event and Entertainment AG schliesst Kapitalerhöhung mittels Privatplatzierung mit einem Emissionserlös von CHF 5.4 Mio. erfolgreich ab (deutsch)
18:00 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: Highlight Event and Entertainment AG schliesst Kapitalerhöhung mittels Privatplatzierung mit einem Emissionserlös von CHF 5.4 Mio. erfolgreich ab
30.11.20
DGAP-Adhoc: HigHighlight Event and Entertainment AG plant Kapitalerhöhung mittels Privatplatzierung mit einem Emissionserlös von CHF 5.4 Mio. (deutsch)
30.11.20
EQS-Adhoc: HigHighlight Event and Entertainment AG plant Kapitalerhöhung mittels Privatplatzierung mit einem Emissionserlös von CHF 5.4 Mio.