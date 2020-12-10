EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Highlight Event and Entertainment AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

Highlight Event and Entertainment AG Successfully Completes Capital Increase via Private Placement with Issue Proceeds of CHF 5.4 million



10-Dec-2020 / 18:00 CET/CEST

Highlight Event and Entertainment AG Successfully Completes Capital Increase via Private Placement with Issue Proceeds of CHF 5.4 million Highlight Event and Entertainment AG (HLEE) has successfully completed its announced private placement of 200,000 new bearer shares from authorized capital. All new shares have been subscribed by an external investor at a subscription price of CHF 27 per share in cash. The issue proceeds of CHF 5.4 million (gross) from the capital increase will be used to cover short to medium-term cash requirements.