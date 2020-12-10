Chevron and Duke Energy Chief Diversity Officers Address How Energy Sectors are Building Cultures of Racial Equity and Inclusion “2020 Catalyzed Those Efforts after George Floyd and the Race Equity Movement”
In the latest edition of CERAWeek Conversations, the chief diversity and inclusion officers of Chevron and Duke Energy discuss how the oil, gas and power industries have been fostering cultures of diversity and equity, and the initiatives they are taking to amplify those priorities in response to the events of 2020.
In a conversation with Daniel Yergin, vice chairman, IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO), Joni Davis, chief diversity and inclusion officer, Duke Energy, and Lee Jourdan, chief diversity officer, Chevron, discuss the impact that the events around race relations in 2020 have had on their companies; share the strategies to advance more inclusive and equity-focused agendas across their networks and stakeholders; explore workplace conversations around “privilege;” and the efforts to recruit diverse workforces for the future.
Selected excerpts:
Interview Recorded Monday, November 30, 2020
(Edited slightly for brevity only)
On 2020 catalyzing the agenda for diversity, equity and inclusion:
Joni Davis, Duke Energy: “We’ve focused on diversity, equity and inclusion at Duke Energy for many years now. When I came into the role, we jumpstarted several initiatives to really give us a keen focus on it. 2020 really catalyzed those efforts after George Floyd and the race equity movement. Diversity and inclusion were top of mind for so many of our employees and within our communities. I believe that 2020 ushered in the opportunity to accelerate and really sustain diversity, equity and inclusion like never before.
“2020 has been a very emotional, thought-provoking, exhausting and very defining year. Most of us have looked in the mirror personally and organizationally to see what we’re made of and who we are. From our perspective of how we processed it, it really personalized for us what diversity, equity and inclusion mean at Duke Energy.”
On company initiatives to address racial equity and promote diversity and inclusion:
Lee Jourdan, Chevron: “We really increased the courageous conversations we’ve had. We’ve had in-depth conversations with our executive leadership teams and opened their eyes to things they weren’t aware of before.
“We are, I think still, the only oil and gas company to use the term “Black Lives Matter.” That was important to us because we recognize the true intent of that term. So, we became public in our support of what was happening in the black community. A number of our executives, starting with the chairman, were very public about how it personally affected them. We posted the comments both on our website and in social media. That set the tone for our organization to have more vulnerable conversations about what was going on, which built a foundation for sustainable conversations in the future. It has changed a lot.
