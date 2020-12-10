Onxeo Announces the Transfer of the Listing of its Shares to Euronext Growth Paris on December 15, 2020

The application for the admission of Onxeo's shares to the Euronext Growth market in Paris was approved by the Euronext Admissions Committee on December 9, 2020.

Onxeo S.A . (ISIN: FR0010095596), (“ Onxeo ” or “ the Company ”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative drugs targeting tumor DNA Damage response (DDR), in particular against rare or resistant cancers, announced the transfer of the listing of its shares from the Euronext Paris regulated market (compartment C) to the Euronext Growth Paris multilateral trading facility on December 15, 2020.

As a reminder, Onxeo had announced on July 29, 2010 its intention to transfer the listing of its shares to the Euronext Growth Paris multilateral trading facility. The transfer to Euronext Growth Paris is intended to enable Onxeo to be listed on a market more appropriate to the size of the company, to reduce the costs associated with listing, while enabling it to continue to benefit from the attractions of the financial markets.

Onxeo will continue to provide accurate, precise and truthful information, making public any inside information concerning the company, in accordance with the European Regulation on Market Abuse (MAR Regulation).

Final timetable for the transfer of listing market

The company is supported in its project of transfer to Euronext Growth by Invest Securities as Listing Sponsor.