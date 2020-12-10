 

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company Signs Four New Players and Announces Roster for Flamengo Esports League of Legends 2021 Season

Boca Raton, Florida, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (OTCQB:WINR) (OTCQB:WINRD) (“Simplicity Esports”), announced that it has signed four new players and a new head coach for its Brazilian subsidiary, Flamengo Esports, League of Legends 2021 season. Sedar Pades joins the team as Head Coach, fresh off his showing at the 2020 Worlds Championship coaching SuperMassive. Filipe “Ranger” Brombilla, who competed at the Worlds Championship in 2018 returns as Jungler. Ygor “RedBert” Flores, who competed at the Worlds Championship in 2020 will play the Support position. Arthur “Tutsz” Machado who won the 2020 First Split Championship will be playing the Mid Laner position. Sang-won “Parang” Lee, who won the 2020 First Split Championship will be playing the Top Laner position. Luis Felipe “Absolut” Carvalho, brings his experience playing in the 2019 and 2020 CBLoL playoffs to the team in the Bot Laner position.

Jed Kaplan, CEO of Simplicity Esports, stated, “We are excited to compile such an experienced roster. I believe we have an amazing opportunity to win the Brazilian Championship and compete at the 2021 Worlds Championship in China. According to SportsPro Media, the 2019 Worlds Championships had over 100 million viewers globally, and was the most watched esports event of the year.”

Simplicity Esports was awarded a League of Legends franchise spot in November 2020. As part of the franchise program, Simplicity Esports has also hired an academy roster that will serve as its developmental program to help younger players hone their talents, as they strive towards being called up to the main roster.

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (WINR) is an established brand within the esports industry, competing and streaming in popular games across different genres, including Apex Legends, PUBG Mobile, Overwatch, League of Legends, and various EA Sports titles. Simplicity Esports also organizes and hosts various online play from home tournaments in the U.S. and Brazil. Simplicity Esports also operates as an owner and franchisor of the largest footprint of Esports Gaming Centers in North America, that provide the public an opportunity to experience and enjoy gaming and esports in a social setting, regardless of skill or experience. Additionally, Simplicity Esports is an organizer and host of paid entry, online, play from home tournaments.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond Simplicity Esports’ control, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Simplicity Esports’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 31, 2020 and our subsequent SEC filings, as amended or updated from time to time. Copies of Simplicity Esports’ filings with the SEC are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Simplicity Esports undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

