 

Tyson Foods Names Dr. Claudia Coplein As Its First Chief Medical Officer

New Position Created to Strengthen Tyson’s Focus on Health, Safety and Wellness

SPRINGDALE, Ark., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) today announced the appointment of Dr. Claudia Coplein to the newly-created role of Chief Medical Officer. Coplein is a physician executive who brings more than 20 years of healthcare experience to the company after holding leadership roles in the insurance, global manufacturing, healthcare and technology fields. Her immediate focus will be assisting the company’s efforts to protect team members during the Covid-19 pandemic, while also working to expand and promote a culture of health, safety and wellness at Tyson.

The appointment is effective January 4. Coplein, who was most recently Head of Health & Wellness and Chief Medical Officer at MassMutual, will report to Executive Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer Johanna Söderström.

Coplein will also oversee the launch of Marathon Health clinics that will be piloted in seven of the company’s plant communities.

“At Tyson, nothing is more important than the health and safety of our team members, so I am especially excited to add Dr. Coplein to our team,” said Johanna Söderström, executive vice president & chief human resources officer for Tyson Foods. “Her unique perspective of the healthcare ecosystem will be a tremendous asset as we continue to build a culture of health and take additional steps to protect our team members and plant communities.”

“It is an honor to be named Tyson Foods’ first Chief Medical Officer,” said Coplein. “I look forward to contributing to Tyson’s culture of caring for its team members and discovering new and innovative ways to further build our culture of safety, health and wellness.”

Dr. Coplein has held leadership and executive positions at MassMutual, ConnectiCare, MetLife, United Technologies Corporation and General Electric Company, and served as a flight surgeon in the U.S. Air Force. She earned her medical degree from New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine and her law degree from the University of Connecticut School of Law, as well as Master’s degrees in Public Health from Loma Linda University, Business Administration from Colorado State University and Environmental Management from Yale University. She currently serves on the Board of Trustees for Baystate Health.

