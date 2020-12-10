WISeKey Joins the Hyperledger Global Community, an Open Source Collaborative Effort Created to Advance Cross-Industry Blockchain Technologies

ZUG, Switzerland – December 10, 2020 – WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading cybersecurity IoT company, today announced that is has joined Hyperledger, the multi-venture, multi-stakeholder effort hosted by the Linux Foundation . Hyperledger is an open source community focused on developing a suite of stable frameworks, tools and libraries for enterprise-grade blockchain deployment.

Carlos Moreira, WISeKey’s Founder and CEO noted, “We are excited to join the Hyperledger community, and we look forward to working with its members to facilitate the rapid and global adaptation of blockchain-based solutions. WISeKey’s technology supports an ecosystem of connected devices and creates a secured platform to help these devices become intelligent and trusted, able to identify, authenticate and verify each other, gather and analyze data and then safely share with other devices. As a pioneer of blockchain technologies, we are committed to continue our journey of creating cutting-edge applications designed to solve peoples’ problems, transform businesses and create a better world.”

“There are many promising opportunities for leveraging blockchain alongside IoT,” said Brian Behlendorf, Executive Director, Hyperledger. “WISeKey’s understanding of IoT use cases and focus on building secure, decentralized platforms for connected devices will add welcomed expertise to our ecosystem. We look forward to WISeKey’s contributions to the Hyperledger community and the larger efforts to drive convergence of emerging technologies.”

WISeKey’s blockchain-based solutions aim to override the need for a central authority by distributing information previously held in a centralized repository across a network of participating nodes. While blockchain is not owned by one individual or organization, anyone with an internet connection (and access, in the case of private blockchains) can make use of it, help maintain and verify it. When a transaction is made on a blockchain, it is added to a group of transactions, known as “blocks.” Each block of transactions is added to the database in a chronological, immutable chain. Each block is stamped with a unique cryptographic code, which ensures that records are not counterfeited or changed. The blockchain approach lacks legal validity in most jurisdictions, which only recognize the digital signatures as equally valid that manuscript signatures when generated using traditional PKI technology.