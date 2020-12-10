Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital – November 30, 2020
LYON, France, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Article 223-16 of general regulation of French Autorité des Marchés Financiers
Lyon – France
Listing markets:
Euronext Paris from Euronext (Market segment C - ISIN Code: FR0011471135- Symbol: ERYP) &
Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United-States (Symbol : ERYP)
|Date
|
Total of shares composing
the share capital
|
Total of brut (1) voting
rights
|
Total of net (2) voting
rights
|December 31,2019
|17 940 035
|19 534 014
|19 531 514
|January 31, 2020
|17 940 035
|19 534 260
|19 531 760
|February 29, 2020
|17 940 035
|19 534 260
|19 531 760
|March 31, 2020
|17 940 035
|19 536 736
|19 534 236
|April 30, 2020
|17 940 035
|19 536 806
|19 534 306
|May 30, 2020
|17 940 035
|19 489 410
|19 486 910
|June 30, 2020
|17 956 115
|19 495 805
|19 493 305
|July 31, 2020
|18 081 843
|19 616 534
|19 614 034
|August 31, 2020
|18 301 621
|19 836 312
|19 833 812
|September 30,2020
|18 995 590
|20 530 281
|20 527 781
|October 31, 2020
|19 081 988
|20 616 679
|20 614 179
|November 30, 2020
|19 564 173
|21 099 109
|21 096 609
|(1)
|Gross voting rights number (or « theoretical » voting rights) is used as a basis for calculating the crossing of the threshold. In accordance with article 223-11 of general regulation of Autorité des Marchés Financiers, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying the single and double voting rights, including shares without voting rights.
|(2)
|Without treasury shares.
