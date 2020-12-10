 

Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital – November 30, 2020

LYON, France, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Article 223-16 of general regulation of French Autorité des Marchés Financiers
Lyon France

Listing markets:
Euronext Paris from Euronext (Market segment C - ISIN Code: FR0011471135- Symbol: ERYP) &
Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United-States (Symbol : ERYP)
Website : www.erytech.com

Date Total of shares composing
the share capital 		Total of brut (1) voting
rights

Total of net (2) voting
rights
December 31,2019 17 940 035 19 534 014 19 531 514
January 31, 2020 17 940 035 19 534 260 19 531 760
February 29, 2020 17 940 035 19 534 260 19 531 760
March 31, 2020 17 940 035 19 536 736 19 534 236
April 30, 2020 17 940 035 19 536 806 19 534 306
May 30, 2020 17 940 035 19 489 410 19 486 910
June 30, 2020 17 956 115 19 495 805 19 493 305
July 31, 2020 18 081 843 19 616 534 19 614 034
August 31, 2020 18 301 621 19 836 312 19 833 812
September 30,2020 18 995 590 20 530 281 20 527 781
October 31, 2020 19 081 988 20 616 679 20 614 179
November 30, 2020 19 564 173 21 099 109 21 096 609


(1)   Gross voting rights number (or « theoretical » voting rights) is used as a basis for calculating the crossing of the threshold. In accordance with article 223-11 of general regulation of Autorité des Marchés Financiers, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying the single and double voting rights, including shares without voting rights.
(2)   Without treasury shares.

 


ERYTECH PHARMA Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



