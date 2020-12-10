 

LabTwin, the First Voice-Powered Smart Assistant for Scientists, Achieves ISO 27001 Certification

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
10.12.2020, 18:30  |  58   |   |   
Berlin (ots/PRNewswire) - LabTwin, creator of the world's first voice-powered
smart assistant for scientists, today announced the company has achieved ISO/IEC
27001:2017 and ISO/IEC 27017:2015 certification. This certification recognizes
LabTwin's compliance with international gold standards for information security.

ISO 27001 is a set of more than 100 requirements for Information Security
Management Systems (ISMS) developed by the International Organization for
Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).
ISO 27001 requirements encompasses the security of IT systems and data
processes, risk management procedures and personnel training. As an extension to
ISO 27001, ISO 27017 includes additional standards for the security of
cloud-based services.

Top pharmaceutical and chemical companies use LabTwin's voice-powered smart lab
assistant to handle proprietary data. LabTwin ISO 27001 certification validates
the company's systematic approach to managing data security and integrity with
the highest rigor.

"The security of our customers' data has always been a top priority at LabTwin
and an essential part of delivering the world's best voice-powered smart
assistant for lab scientists," said Steffen Gloth, Head of Operations and
Co-Founder of LabTwin. "Receiving the ISO 27001 certification illustrates our
deep commitment to protecting our customers' data with the highest security
standards."

Data privacy and integrity have received increased attention over the past
decade, especially with the wide adoption of cloud-based applications within the
workplace. ISO provides globally recognized standards on data security.
LabTwin's certification was delivered following an extensive audit by DEKRA, an
accredited independent body. The official certificates can be found here (https:
//f.hubspotusercontent40.net/hubfs/5356140/ISO%20certificate/Zertifikat%20DIN%20
EN%20ISO_IEC%2027001_2017%20DS-1220069%20e.pdf) and here (https://f.hubspotuserc
ontent40.net/hubfs/5356140/ISO%20certificate/Zertifikat%20ISO_IEC%2027017_2015%2
0DS-1220070%20e.pdf) .

"As data privacy and integrity is the core of our business, our product is
designed from the foundations to be secure," said Jonas Kulessa, Head of
Engineering at LabTwin. "It is important for us to assure our customers of the
confidentiality, integrity and availability of their data. This certificate is
the official proof of that."

About LabTwin

LabTwin is creating the next generation of digital lab tools for smart labs,
starting with the world's first voice-activated lab assistant. With LabTwin,
scientists can collect data, access information, manage experiments and
streamline documentation simply by talking. Using voice recognition and machine
learning technology, LabTwin's smart assistant simplifies data capture,
structures valuable information, and provides suggestions to scientists in
real-time so they can make more informed data-driven decisions. With a mission
to empower scientists, LabTwin is backed by BCG Digital Ventures and Sartorius.
Its voice-powered assistant is used in chemical companies and in seven of the
top 20 pharma companies around the world.

https://www.labtwin.com/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1191511/LabTwin_Logo.jpg

Media Contact:
Célia Gasselin
Growth Coordinator, LabTwin GmbH
celia.gasselin@labtwin.com
+49 160 1123127

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/145906/4788000
OTS: LabTwin


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LabTwin, the First Voice-Powered Smart Assistant for Scientists, Achieves ISO 27001 Certification LabTwin, creator of the world's first voice-powered smart assistant for scientists, today announced the company has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2017 and ISO/IEC 27017:2015 certification. This certification recognizes LabTwin's compliance with …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TUI Group: Voraussetzungen geschaffen für schnelle Wiederaufnahme der Reiseaktivitäten nach ...
Aktuelle Studie: Die Angst der Deutschen vor dem Innenstadtbesuch/ Trotz Einhaltung der AHA-Regeln im Einzelhandel: ...
Westfalen-Blatt: Neue TV-Geld-Verteilung: Bayern und Leipzig büßen 20 Millionen Euro ein - trotzdem kaum ...
Bewährte Kanäle, neue Strategien: Persönliche Note verhilft Recruiting-Maßnahmen zum Erfolg
Die Klimaberichterstattung börsennotierter Unternehmen hat viel Luft nach oben
Infosys Accelerates Enterprise Modernization Journey to the Cloud with the Infosys Modernization ...
Hydro-Québec gründet EVLO, eine auf Energiespeichersysteme spezialisierte ...
Pessimismus in der Chemiebranche: Abschwung am M&A Markt setzt sich fort (FOTO)
Gewusst wie: Möglichkeiten zur Finanzierung einer Photovoltaikanlage
Deutschlands teuerste Stadtteile: Mieten in Münchens Altstadt übertrumpfen Hafencity und Prenzlauer Berg
Titel
GSB Gold Standard Banking: Josip Heit starts Blockchain Project G999
Nasenspray statt Nasen-Mund-Maske
Zusatzbeitrag: Die Hälfte der Krankenkassen-Versicherten ist in Sorge
Nächste Runde im Hybrid-Nepp: Mercedes GLE 350de 4Matic funktioniert nicht / Dr. Stoll & Sauer mit Klage gegen Daimler AG
BIRKENSTOCK wird 'Brand of the Year 2020' bei den Footwear News Achievement Awards (FOTO)
EANS-News: Lenzing AG / Lenzing von CDP als Nachhaltigkeits-Champion anerkannt
GSB Gold Standard Banking: Josip Heit startet Blockchain Projekt G999
BISON erreicht 1 Milliarde Euro Handelsvolumen im Jahr 2020
Versteckte Überfischung in Zuchtlachs, Garnelen und Co.: Deutsche Umwelthilfe kritisiert Umgang deutscher Händler mit problematischer Fischzucht
Steuererklärung: Vieles neu ab 2021 (FOTO)
Titel
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
Gas: 75 Grundversorger kündigen Preiserhöhungen um 7,5 Prozent an (FOTO)
GSB Gold Standard Banking: Josip Heit starts Blockchain Project G999
Steuerfalle Progressionsvorbehalt: Vielen Kurzarbeitern droht Steuernachzahlung
LOOKS by Wolfgang Joop: Stardesigner entwirft Mode für ALDI (FOTO)
LIVEÜBERTRAGUNG für den Welt-Kindertag: Entdeckt am 20. November die künstliche Sonne der Zukunft mit Wissenschaftlern aus China und ...
ORELEXPO-2020: In Russland wurde eine große Waffen- und Jagdzubehörausstellung veranstaltet
SKODA präsentiert top ausgestattete CLEVER-Sondermodelle mit attraktiven Preisvorteilen
PKV-Beiträge steigen wie nie zuvor / Mehrere Gerichte erklären Beitragserhöhungen ...
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Ford S-MAX Hybrid und Ford Galaxy Hybrid: Ford investiert 42 Millionen Euro im Werk Valencia (FOTO)
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19:14 Uhr
Tinley’s Appoints Emergent Beverage Partners to Market Beckett’s “Low No Alcohol” Products in Texas and Louisiana
19:13 Uhr
EU-Gipfel billigt Haushaltskompromiss
19:11 Uhr
John Marshall Bank Hires Patrick G. McCloskey as Commercial Lender – MD & DC
19:10 Uhr
Politik: Arbeitsminister verteidigt geplante schärfere Einschränkungen
19:07 Uhr
Trump: Auch Marokko normalisiert Beziehungen zu Israel
19:07 Uhr
Downloads of Industry-Standard Axe-core Digital Accessibility Rules Hit 100 Million
19:03 Uhr
Aktien Osteuropa Schluss: Gemeinsame Richtung fehlt
19:03 Uhr
Company Profile for AlloVir
19:02 Uhr
Marktgeflüster: Der IPO-Wahnsinn der Wall Street!
19:00 Uhr
DGAP-DD: 7C Solarparken AG english