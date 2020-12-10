LabTwin, the First Voice-Powered Smart Assistant for Scientists, Achieves ISO 27001 Certification
Berlin (ots/PRNewswire) - LabTwin, creator of the world's first voice-powered
smart assistant for scientists, today announced the company has achieved ISO/IEC
27001:2017 and ISO/IEC 27017:2015 certification. This certification recognizes
LabTwin's compliance with international gold standards for information security.
ISO 27001 is a set of more than 100 requirements for Information Security
Management Systems (ISMS) developed by the International Organization for
Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).
ISO 27001 requirements encompasses the security of IT systems and data
processes, risk management procedures and personnel training. As an extension to
ISO 27001, ISO 27017 includes additional standards for the security of
cloud-based services.
