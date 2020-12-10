LabTwin, the First Voice-Powered Smart Assistant for Scientists, Achieves ISO 27001 Certification

Berlin (ots/PRNewswire) - LabTwin, creator of the world's first voice-powered

smart assistant for scientists, today announced the company has achieved ISO/IEC

27001:2017 and ISO/IEC 27017:2015 certification. This certification recognizes

LabTwin's compliance with international gold standards for information security.



ISO 27001 is a set of more than 100 requirements for Information Security

Management Systems (ISMS) developed by the International Organization for

Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).

ISO 27001 requirements encompasses the security of IT systems and data

processes, risk management procedures and personnel training. As an extension to

ISO 27001, ISO 27017 includes additional standards for the security of

cloud-based services.





Top pharmaceutical and chemical companies use LabTwin's voice-powered smart labassistant to handle proprietary data. LabTwin ISO 27001 certification validatesthe company's systematic approach to managing data security and integrity withthe highest rigor."The security of our customers' data has always been a top priority at LabTwinand an essential part of delivering the world's best voice-powered smartassistant for lab scientists," said Steffen Gloth, Head of Operations andCo-Founder of LabTwin. "Receiving the ISO 27001 certification illustrates ourdeep commitment to protecting our customers' data with the highest securitystandards."Data privacy and integrity have received increased attention over the pastdecade, especially with the wide adoption of cloud-based applications within theworkplace. ISO provides globally recognized standards on data security.LabTwin's certification was delivered following an extensive audit by DEKRA, anaccredited independent body. The official certificates can be found here (https://f.hubspotusercontent40.net/hubfs/5356140/ISO%20certificate/Zertifikat%20DIN%20EN%20ISO_IEC%2027001_2017%20DS-1220069%20e.pdf) and here (https://f.hubspotusercontent40.net/hubfs/5356140/ISO%20certificate/Zertifikat%20ISO_IEC%2027017_2015%20DS-1220070%20e.pdf) ."As data privacy and integrity is the core of our business, our product isdesigned from the foundations to be secure," said Jonas Kulessa, Head ofEngineering at LabTwin. "It is important for us to assure our customers of theconfidentiality, integrity and availability of their data. This certificate isthe official proof of that."About LabTwinLabTwin is creating the next generation of digital lab tools for smart labs,starting with the world's first voice-activated lab assistant. With LabTwin,scientists can collect data, access information, manage experiments andstreamline documentation simply by talking. Using voice recognition and machinelearning technology, LabTwin's smart assistant simplifies data capture,structures valuable information, and provides suggestions to scientists inreal-time so they can make more informed data-driven decisions. With a missionto empower scientists, LabTwin is backed by BCG Digital Ventures and Sartorius.Its voice-powered assistant is used in chemical companies and in seven of thetop 20 pharma companies around the world.https://www.labtwin.com/Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1191511/LabTwin_Logo.jpgMedia Contact:Célia GasselinGrowth Coordinator, LabTwin GmbHcelia.gasselin@labtwin.com+49 160 1123127Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/145906/4788000OTS: LabTwin