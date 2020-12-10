 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.12.2020 / 18:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Mischa
Last name(s): Ritter

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
zooplus AG

b) LEI
549300VB13ZT2X88PU78 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
Description: Subscription rights to zooplus AG shares (ISIN: DE0005111702) as part of the 2018 stock option program

b) Nature of the transaction
Acceptance of 31,500 stock options under the Stock Option Program 2018. The exercisability of the stock options depends in particular on the achievement of the performance targets and the expiry of the four-year waiting period. Details of the 2018 SOP can be found in the invitation to the 2018 Annual General Meeting published in the Federal Gazette on April 24, 2018.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2020-12-09; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


