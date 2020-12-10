EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Leclanché SA / Key word(s): Sustainability/Miscellaneous Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, SKELEC and Leclanché Commence Construction of Caribbean's Largest Solar Generation and Storage System 10-Dec-2020 / 18:15 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Innovative, fully integrated solar photovoltaic generation and lithium-ion battery energy storage system, will displace 30-35% of the islands' diesel-generated baseload power

- Sustainable microgrid system to reduce CO2 emissions by more than 740,000 metric tons over 20 years

BASSETERRE, St Kitts and Nevis and YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland, December 10, 2020 - The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, the state-owned St. Kitts Electric Company (SKELEC) and Leclanché SA (SIX: LECN) today broke ground on a landmark solar generation and storage project that will provide between 30-35% of St. Kitts baseload energy needs for the next 20-25 years while reducing carbon dioxide emissions by more than 740,000 metric tons.

The $70 million microgrid project is being built by Leclanché, one of the world's leading energy storage companies, which will serve as the prime engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor. Leclanché will provide a turnkey solar plus storage solution together with its main subcontractor Grupotec, headquartered in Valencia, Spain, an experienced engineering and construction firm and leader in the photovoltaic energy sector. Leclanché will own and operate the facility under its strategic build, own and operate model through its SOLEC Power Ltd subsidiary with partner Solrid Ltd.

Construction and start-up will take approximately 18 months. The project consists of a fully integrated 35.7 MW solar photovoltaic system (solar field) and a 14.8 MW / 45.7 MWh lithium-ion battery energy storage system (BESS) utilizing Leclanché's proprietary energy management system software. Upon completion, the St. Kitts project will be the largest solar generation and energy storage system in the Caribbean and a model for other island nations worldwide. In its first year of operation, the system will generate approximately 61,300 MWh of electricity with a 41,500 metric ton reduction of CO 2 emissions.