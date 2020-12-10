 

EQS-Adhoc Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, SKELEC and Leclanché Commence Construction of Caribbean's Largest Solar Generation and Storage System

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
10.12.2020, 18:15  |  101   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Leclanché SA / Key word(s): Sustainability/Miscellaneous
Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, SKELEC and Leclanché Commence Construction of Caribbean's Largest Solar Generation and Storage System

10-Dec-2020 / 18:15 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, SKELEC and Leclanché Commence Construction of Caribbean's Largest Solar Generation and Storage System

- Innovative, fully integrated solar photovoltaic generation and lithium-ion battery energy storage system, will displace 30-35% of the islands' diesel-generated baseload power

- Sustainable microgrid system to reduce CO2 emissions by more than 740,000 metric tons over 20 years

 

BASSETERRE, St Kitts and Nevis and YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland, December 10, 2020 - The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, the state-owned St. Kitts Electric Company (SKELEC) and Leclanché SA (SIX: LECN) today broke ground on a landmark solar generation and storage project that will provide between 30-35% of St. Kitts baseload energy needs for the next 20-25 years while reducing carbon dioxide emissions by more than 740,000 metric tons.

The $70 million microgrid project is being built by Leclanché, one of the world's leading energy storage companies, which will serve as the prime engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor. Leclanché will provide a turnkey solar plus storage solution together with its main subcontractor Grupotec, headquartered in Valencia, Spain, an experienced engineering and construction firm and leader in the photovoltaic energy sector. Leclanché will own and operate the facility under its strategic build, own and operate model through its SOLEC Power Ltd subsidiary with partner Solrid Ltd.

Construction and start-up will take approximately 18 months. The project consists of a fully integrated 35.7 MW solar photovoltaic system (solar field) and a 14.8 MW / 45.7 MWh lithium-ion battery energy storage system (BESS) utilizing Leclanché's proprietary energy management system software. Upon completion, the St. Kitts project will be the largest solar generation and energy storage system in the Caribbean and a model for other island nations worldwide. In its first year of operation, the system will generate approximately 61,300 MWh of electricity with a 41,500 metric ton reduction of CO2 emissions.

Seite 1 von 5
LECLANCHE Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Leclanché
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, SKELEC and Leclanché Commence Construction of Caribbean's Largest Solar Generation and Storage System EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Leclanché SA / Key word(s): Sustainability/Miscellaneous Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, SKELEC and Leclanché Commence Construction of Caribbean's Largest Solar Generation and Storage System 10-Dec-2020 / 18:15 CET/CEST Release …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Linde and Daimler Truck to Collaborate on Hydrogen Refueling Technology
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: Siltronic AG; Bieter: GlobalWafers GmbH
DGAP-Adhoc: Signature of Letter of Intent Regarding Initial Partial Sale of Voltabox Share Block and Awarding ...
EQS-News: Zur Rose Group AG: Olaf Heinrich, Head Germany, is leaving the Zur Rose Group; his successor will ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Eigenmarke für Corona-Antigentest mit erstem Großauftrag
DGAP-Adhoc: HelloFresh SE erhöht die Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 und gibt einen ersten, indikativen ...
DGAP-News: Further expansion in the bus sector: AKASOL concludes long-term framework agreement in the ...
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG: NTT, FATH Mechatronics and peaq partner on next-generation data center ...
DGAP-Adhoc: QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN N.V. kündigt die Platzierung von Wandelanleihen mit Netto-Aktienabwicklung ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wacker Chemie AG: WACKER Intends to Sell Its Stake in Siltronic to GlobalWafers
Titel
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps blauer Wasserstoff verwendet ein innovatives ...
DGAP-News: Linde and Daimler Truck to Collaborate on Hydrogen Refueling Technology
FinLab AG: Mediolanum International Funds beauftragt den Multi-Manager-Experten Patriarch, eine ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bilfinger SE: EQT vermeldet Verkauf von Apleona, Veräußerungswert des Bilfinger-Erlösanteils ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG hebt Ergebnisprognose an
DGAP-News: Innovativer SARS-CoV-2-Blocker von Formycon verhindert Infektion von Zellen vollständig
DGAP-News: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Kapitalmarkt-Standpunkt von Kai Jordan, Vorstand
EQS-News: Relief und NeuroRx erreichen mit 165 eingeschlossenen Patienten das Rekrutierungsziel der ...
DGAP-News: Innovative SARS-CoV-2 Blocker from Formycon Completely Prevents Infection of Cells
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:15 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Die Regierung von St. Kitts und Nevis sowie SKELEC und Leclanché beginnen mit dem Bau des größten Solarstromerzeugungs- und Speichersystems der Karibik (deutsch)
18:15 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: Die Regierung von St. Kitts und Nevis sowie SKELEC und Leclanché beginnen mit dem Bau des größten Solarstromerzeugungs- und Speichersystems der Karibik
07.12.20
DGAP-Adhoc: E-Fähre Ellen, angetrieben von einem Leclanché-Batteriespeichersystem, gewinnt den Europäischen Solarpreis 2020 für das Aufzeigen des Potenzials der grünen Elektromobilität (deutsch)
07.12.20
EQS-Adhoc: E-Fähre Ellen, angetrieben von einem Leclanché-Batteriespeichersystem, gewinnt den Europäischen Solarpreis 2020 für das Aufzeigen des Potenzials der grünen Elektromobilität
07.12.20
EQS-Adhoc: E-ferry Ellen, Powered by a Leclanché Battery Storage System, Wins European Solar Prize 2020 Award for Demonstrating the Potential of Green Electric Mobility

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.12.20
49
Leclanché