 

Advanced Energy Launches MAXstream RPS Product Line for Chamber Clean Applications

Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS) – a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions – today announced the launch of its new MAXstream remote plasma source (RPS) product line for plasma cleaning of process chambers used in semiconductor device manufacturing. With offerings available across a broad operating range, the MAXstream line delivers higher power accuracy, best-in-class plasma ignition and increased reliability, making it the most capable RPS solution in the market.

Advanced Energy's new MAXstreamTM product line delivers higher power accuracy, best-in-class plasma ignition and increased reliability, making it the most capable remote plasma source solution in the market

“When customers invited AE to step in and help meet the industry’s need for a high performance and reliable RPS, we made it happen,” said Advanced Energy Vice President and General Manager, Semiconductor Products, Peter Gillespie. “Not only does the new MAXstream product line provide a cost-effective and reliable RPS solution for customers’ process tools, but it also accelerates AE’s penetration to the approximately $150 million per year RPS market, which has seen little innovation in recent years 1. We are encouraged by the positive responses we have received so far and anticipate further success as we continue shipments to multiple OEM customers this month.”

MAXstream delivers substantial improvements over competitors’ RPS solutions. Its dual ignition core design delivers best-in-class plasma ignition reliability. The reliable and strike-every-time ignition means more consistent operation and less downtime. MAXstream also leverages AE’s proven and differentiated plasma source materials and technology to ensure long chamber life and low particle generation.

AE’s MAXstream RPS products facilitate drop-in compatibility with existing RPS systems to enable simple design-in compatibility as well as seamless field upgrades. By replacing an underperforming RPS with MAXstream, customers improve equipment productivity and gain higher performance reliability. They also gain access to AE’s best-in-class global service and support, with over a dozen service centers and worldwide field service and applications support.

The MAXstream line consists of RPS systems with gas flow of 3, 6, 8, 10, and 12 liters per minute (MAXstream 300, 600, 800, 1000, and 1200, respectively), enabling customers to optimize price and performance for their specific process. The MAXstream 300 is designed for lower flow applications (up to 3 liters per minute of cleaning gas) and has a smaller form factor than the other higher flow models.

“Plasma processes requiring chamber cleaning are used in the production of almost every type of semiconductor chip,” said Shaun Wilson, general manager, remote plasma sources, Advanced Energy. “By bringing MAXstream to the market, we provide our customers a powerful, reliable, and cost-effective solution for process chamber cleaning. We also minimize equipment downtime and help the semiconductor industry fulfill the demands of the data economy.”

1 VLSI Research

About Advanced Energy

Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS) is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. AE’s power solutions enable customer innovation in complex applications for a wide range of industries including semiconductor equipment, industrial, manufacturing, telecommunications, data center computing and healthcare. With engineering know-how and responsive service and support around the globe, the company builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propel growth for its customers and innovate the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted more than three decades to perfecting power for its global customers and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA. For more information, visit www.advancedenergy.com.

Advanced Energy Launches MAXstream RPS Product Line for Chamber Clean Applications

