Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.12.2020 / 18:41
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: APM Media GmbH & Co. KG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Udo
Last name(s): Müller
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
529900MBF3N1ATE55378 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007493991

b) Nature of the transaction
Pledge of 1,500,000 shares in Ströer SE & Co. KGaA by way of contribution of these shares by Udo Müller into a share deposit account of APM Media GmbH & Co. KG pledged by APM Media GmbH & Co. KG to a third party.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2020-12-08; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


10.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA
Ströer Allee 1
50999 Köln
Germany
Internet: www.stroeer.com

 
Diskussion: Ist Ströer aktuell deutlich überbewertet?
Wertpapier


