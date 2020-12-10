Nonqualified Plans Helping to Meet the Needs of Participants and Plan Sponsors Amid COVID-19

The survey measured the sentiments of both employers and employees who have NQDC plans in an attempt to understand how the ever-changing pandemic economy may have changed how they view this benefit. Results revealed minimal impact as plan sponsors continued to push NQDC plans as a valuable way to recruit, retain and reward key talent.

Despite a challenging year for workers and businesses alike, new research conducted by Principal indicated that nonqualified deferred compensation (NQDC) plans - employer-sponsored benefits plans for key employees – continued to be valuable in helping employers and key talent achieve their goals. Principal gathered and analyzed data from nearly 1,200 plan participants and 137 plan sponsors nationwide 1 to dive into their thoughts about NQDC plans and how their perspectives may have changed this year due to the pandemic.

“Competition is exacerbated by a more global workforce and the recent forced move of many industries to work from home. The idea of a mobile workforce that can operate from almost anywhere makes the company’s efforts at attracting and retaining even more imperative,” explains John Baergen, vice president of executive benefits consulting at Principal. “In the era of companies needing to squeeze every drop of productivity out of their leadership, losing a top employee or candidate due to an insufficient benefits package is just unnecessary.”

Plan participants reportedly valued communication and participation during the pandemic, and largely stayed the course on their contributions. As the use of digital technologies for employer-sponsored plans continues to increase, accessibility, communication and easy-to-use resources could have a significant impact on participation and the perceived value of the plans.

Forty-one percent of plan participants ranked personalized plan related information as the most important type of content they are expecting to receive. Meanwhile, plan sponsors considered the role of financial professionals critical when sharing information about regulatory changes (72%), assisting with annual review (71%) and handling the initial set up (70%).

Kathleen Souhrada, vice president of nonqualified and life administration at Principal, cites innovation as a key element of ongoing efforts at Principal to expand access to products and services. The company’s focus on creative plan design and administration allows them to customize the experience for clients, to the situations they find themselves in.