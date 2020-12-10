 

Nonqualified Plans Helping to Meet the Needs of Participants and Plan Sponsors Amid COVID-19

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.12.2020, 18:43  |  65   |   |   

Despite a challenging year for workers and businesses alike, new research conducted by Principal indicated that nonqualified deferred compensation (NQDC) plans - employer-sponsored benefits plans for key employees – continued to be valuable in helping employers and key talent achieve their goals. Principal gathered and analyzed data from nearly 1,200 plan participants and 137 plan sponsors nationwide1 to dive into their thoughts about NQDC plans and how their perspectives may have changed this year due to the pandemic.

The survey measured the sentiments of both employers and employees who have NQDC plans in an attempt to understand how the ever-changing pandemic economy may have changed how they view this benefit. Results revealed minimal impact as plan sponsors continued to push NQDC plans as a valuable way to recruit, retain and reward key talent.

“Competition is exacerbated by a more global workforce and the recent forced move of many industries to work from home. The idea of a mobile workforce that can operate from almost anywhere makes the company’s efforts at attracting and retaining even more imperative,” explains John Baergen, vice president of executive benefits consulting at Principal. “In the era of companies needing to squeeze every drop of productivity out of their leadership, losing a top employee or candidate due to an insufficient benefits package is just unnecessary.”

Plan participants reportedly valued communication and participation during the pandemic, and largely stayed the course on their contributions. As the use of digital technologies for employer-sponsored plans continues to increase, accessibility, communication and easy-to-use resources could have a significant impact on participation and the perceived value of the plans.

Forty-one percent of plan participants ranked personalized plan related information as the most important type of content they are expecting to receive. Meanwhile, plan sponsors considered the role of financial professionals critical when sharing information about regulatory changes (72%), assisting with annual review (71%) and handling the initial set up (70%).

Kathleen Souhrada, vice president of nonqualified and life administration at Principal, cites innovation as a key element of ongoing efforts at Principal to expand access to products and services. The company’s focus on creative plan design and administration allows them to customize the experience for clients, to the situations they find themselves in.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nonqualified Plans Helping to Meet the Needs of Participants and Plan Sponsors Amid COVID-19 Despite a challenging year for workers and businesses alike, new research conducted by Principal indicated that nonqualified deferred compensation (NQDC) plans - employer-sponsored benefits plans for key employees – continued to be valuable in …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Publication of Results from Landmark Phase 3 Trial of BNT162b2 ...
Moderna Announces First Participants Dosed in Phase 2/3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate in ...
Gilead Sciences to Acquire MYR GmbH
Ciena Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2020 and Year-End Financial Results
Puma Biotechnology Presents Final Overall Survival Analysis from the Phase III ExteNET Trial at the ...
California’s Clean Energy Future – With More Solar, Batteries and EVs – Requires Reimagining ...
Sea Limited Announces Proposed Offering of American Depositary Shares
NANOBIOTIX Announces the Filing of an Amended Registration Statement, Including an Estimated ...
Starbucks Outlines Vision for the Future and Reaffirms Strategy for Continued Growth at Scale, ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute ...
AWS Announces Amazon HealthLake
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Publication of Results from Landmark Phase 3 Trial of BNT162b2 ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity