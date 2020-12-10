 

Mindworks Updates Playturbo, Adds Industry First Dynamic Creative Optimization Capabilities

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
10.12.2020, 18:59  |  35   |   |   

Enables Marketers To Quickly And Seamlessly Assess and Modify Ad Creative Based On Performance

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindworks, a leading international creative studio, today announced a new version of Playturbo, the self-service playable ad platform designed to help advertisers rapidly iterate playable ads and improve campaign performance. The updates provide industry-first Dynamic Creative Optimization (DCO) capabilities, in the form of true real-time asset-based playable advertisement analysis. Playturbo lets users identify the best aspects of the experience at any given moment, and combine those pieces to improve overall conversions -- all while keeping to a required budget.

Mindworks unveiled Playturbo earlier this year, and some advertisers have already utilized it, including Voodoo, MarkApp, KAYAC, Dual Cat, Dwango, NetEase, FunPlus, Topgames, and others. Notably, Mindworks helped Voodoo optimize its playable ads, and improved the overall campaign performance. For example, one of Voodoo's latest games, 'Stack Colors!,' used Playturbo's DCO feature to automatically combine the best creative elements at each position of the ad. At the end of the campaign, Voodoo experienced a 75.4% increase in installs per impression rate (IVR) compared to the original playable ad.

"Working with Playturbo has been an incredible experience so far. The platform is easy to use, well designed, and allows us to quickly iterate on performing playable ads, so that we're always on top of the market," said Stéphane Jérisian, Marketing Artist at Voodoo. "Paired with Mindworks exceptional team, we have achieved a perfect rhythm of performance and ad renewability."

Mindworks worked closely with its advertising and marketing clients to address critical areas that enhance the overall utility and performance of the ad platform. The updates include:

  • Real time support for true Dynamic Creative Optimization
  • A new user interface that improves user experience and efficiency
  • Support for iterable 3D playable ads
  • Ability to export and download ad creative iterations in one click
  • Ability to adjust text content, font color, font size, etc.

"Industry demand for playable ads is growing at an immense rate, putting pressure on advertisers to deliver a better user experience, engagement, conversion, retention, and lifetime value," said Stella Zhu, head of the Mindworks Creative Studio. "We designed Playturbo to solve the pain points of ad iteration, helping advertisers A/B test and adjust their playable ads for maximum efficiency and minimum cost. Mindworks is proud to offer our clients industry leading solutions that move their businesses forward."

About Mindworks
Mindworks is the in-house creative studio of the leading mobile interactive advertising platform Mintegral. Using a blend of creativity and technology, Mindworks delivers innovative solutions that help brands engage with consumers and overcome their marketing challenges. Mindworks is trusted by more than 100 top clients worldwide, providing creative services to top game and brand advertisers such as Voodoo, Good Job Games, Lion Studios, MarkApp, Madbox, KAYAC, Crazy Labs, Outfit7, Dual Cat, Lilith, Netease, Funplus, SONY Pictures, and more. Learn more about Mindworks and its Playturbo platform at www.mindworks-creative.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mindworks Updates Playturbo, Adds Industry First Dynamic Creative Optimization Capabilities Enables Marketers To Quickly And Seamlessly Assess and Modify Ad Creative Based On Performance SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Mindworks, a leading international creative studio, today announced a new version of Playturbo, the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clinic and Telemedicine Mergers & Acquisitions Proving to be Lucrative Opportunities Heading into ...
Pharming announces enrolment of first patient in US clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 ...
New Covid Index from TotalAnalysis reveals disturbing flaws in data transparency across the world, ...
LG Goes Virtual to Introduce LG WING to Wider Audiences
Full data set of Oncopeptides phase 2 HORIZON study in multiple myeloma published in the Journal of ...
Entain Marks Its First Day With Measures To Deliver On Its New Strategy
ReCor Medical Announces Positive Results in RADIANCE-HTN TRIO Study and Breakthrough Device ...
Beijing Forum 2020 shines a spotlight on new challenges and opportunities of globalization
SC Ventures Invests in OpenFin
Cybernet on the Front Lines of Massive Vaccination Program
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
"Chinese Bridge" Held Online for Worldwide Youth to Interpret "One World, One Family"
Sysmex Inostics Presents Data at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting Demonstrating ...
Behind the Success of the Growing European Online Gambling Market
CGTN: Marred by war crimes, Australia turns the table on China
Largo Resources Launches Largo Clean Energy; Creating a Leading, Vertically Integrated and ...
HyGear shareholders sign agreement for the company to be acquired by clean energy leader Xebec
DEKRA Fully Committed to Digitalization
Fearful of the pandemic management measures, 150.81% more citizens of Japan rushed to VPN
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments