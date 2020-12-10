 

DGAP-DD 7C Solarparken AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
10.12.2020, 19:00  |  52   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.12.2020 / 19:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Steven
Last name(s): De Proost

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
7C Solarparken AG

b) LEI
529900SUURYOXKCQ6Z90 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A11QW68

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
4.32 EUR 11344.32 EUR
4.32 EUR 2522.88 EUR
4.31 EUR 400.83 EUR
4.3 EUR 14271.70 EUR
4.28 EUR 43086.76 EUR
4.27 EUR 2135.00 EUR
4.26 EUR 13802.40 EUR
4.25 EUR 6528.00 EUR
4.25 EUR 3217.25 EUR
4.25 EUR 4046.00 EUR
4.25 EUR 5100.00 EUR
4.25 EUR 535.50 EUR
4.26 EUR 2181.12 EUR
4.25 EUR 2125.00 EUR
4.25 EUR 2125.00 EUR
4.25 EUR 4543.25 EUR
4.25 EUR 425.00 EUR
4.25 EUR 20825.00 EUR
4.25 EUR 17446.25 EUR
4.25 EUR 2550.00 EUR
4.25 EUR 1700.00 EUR
4.25 EUR 21250.00 EUR
4.25 EUR 29750.00 EUR
4.25 EUR 5682.25 EUR
4.29 EUR 27966.51 EUR
4.29 EUR 9867.00 EUR
4.27 EUR 18480.56 EUR
4.26 EUR 13708.68 EUR
4.25 EUR 36698.75 EUR
4.28 EUR 3971.84 EUR
4.28 EUR 85.60 EUR
4.28 EUR 5564.00 EUR
4.28 EUR 1433.80 EUR
4.28 EUR 1712.00 EUR
4.28 EUR 898.80 EUR
4.28 EUR 3852.00 EUR
4.28 EUR 4549.64 EUR
4.27 EUR 16836.61 EUR
4.26 EUR 2130.00 EUR
4.25 EUR 65454.25 EUR
4.27 EUR 13138.79 EUR
4.25 EUR 33689.75 EUR
4.25 EUR 2218.50 EUR
4.25 EUR 1976.25 EUR
4.25 EUR 365.50 EUR
4.25 EUR 1062.50 EUR
4.27 EUR 11887.68 EUR
4.26 EUR 17116.68 EUR
4.26 EUR 1823.28 EUR
4.25 EUR 19588.25 EUR
4.25 EUR 3544.50 EUR
4.28 EUR 21481.32 EUR
Seite 1 von 2
7C Solarparken Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: 7C Solarparken AG
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD 7C Solarparken AG english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 10.12.2020 / 19:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Linde and Daimler Truck to Collaborate on Hydrogen Refueling Technology
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: Siltronic AG; Bieter: GlobalWafers GmbH
DGAP-Adhoc: Signature of Letter of Intent Regarding Initial Partial Sale of Voltabox Share Block and Awarding ...
EQS-News: Zur Rose Group AG: Olaf Heinrich, Head Germany, is leaving the Zur Rose Group; his successor will ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Eigenmarke für Corona-Antigentest mit erstem Großauftrag
DGAP-Adhoc: HelloFresh SE erhöht die Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 und gibt einen ersten, indikativen ...
DGAP-News: Further expansion in the bus sector: AKASOL concludes long-term framework agreement in the ...
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG: NTT, FATH Mechatronics and peaq partner on next-generation data center ...
EQS-News: Renaissance Securities (Cyprus) Ltd: PROPOSED PLACING OF APPROX. USD 300 MILLION OF GLOBAL ...
DGAP-Adhoc: QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN N.V. kündigt die Platzierung von Wandelanleihen mit Netto-Aktienabwicklung ...
Titel
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps blauer Wasserstoff verwendet ein innovatives ...
DGAP-News: Linde and Daimler Truck to Collaborate on Hydrogen Refueling Technology
FinLab AG: Mediolanum International Funds beauftragt den Multi-Manager-Experten Patriarch, eine ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bilfinger SE: EQT vermeldet Verkauf von Apleona, Veräußerungswert des Bilfinger-Erlösanteils ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG hebt Ergebnisprognose an
DGAP-News: Innovativer SARS-CoV-2-Blocker von Formycon verhindert Infektion von Zellen vollständig
DGAP-News: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Kapitalmarkt-Standpunkt von Kai Jordan, Vorstand
EQS-News: Relief und NeuroRx erreichen mit 165 eingeschlossenen Patienten das Rekrutierungsziel der ...
DGAP-News: Innovative SARS-CoV-2 Blocker from Formycon Completely Prevents Infection of Cells
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​REVIEWED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19:00 Uhr
DGAP-DD: 7C Solarparken AG english
19:00 Uhr
DGAP-DD: 7C Solarparken AG deutsch
19:00 Uhr
DGAP-DD: 7C Solarparken AG deutsch
19:00 Uhr
DGAP-DD: 7C Solarparken AG english
19:00 Uhr
DGAP-DD: 7C Solarparken AG deutsch
19:00 Uhr
DGAP-Stimmrechte: 7C Solarparken AG (deutsch)
02.12.20
7C Solarparken: Rasche Vollzugsmeldung – Frisches Geld
27.11.20
Marktkompass: 13.330 DAX freundlich | XIAOMI | SALESFORCE | 7C SOLARPARKEN

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19:56 Uhr
8.575
7C Solarparken AG