Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.12.2020 / 19:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Steven
Last name(s): De Proost

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
7C Solarparken AG

b) LEI
529900SUURYOXKCQ6Z90 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A11QW68

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
4.28 EUR 5200.20 EUR
4.28 EUR 321.00 EUR
4.28 EUR 98.44 EUR
4.28 EUR 299.60 EUR
4.28 EUR 6920.76 EUR
4.28 EUR 642.00 EUR
4.28 EUR 321.00 EUR
4.28 EUR 4014.64 EUR
4.28 EUR 321.00 EUR
4.28 EUR 6770.96 EUR
4.28 EUR 295.32 EUR
4.28 EUR 295.32 EUR
4.28 EUR 179.76 EUR
4.27 EUR 17361.82 EUR
4.27 EUR 315.98 EUR
4.27 EUR 5978.00 EUR
4.27 EUR 358.68 EUR
4.27 EUR 311.71 EUR
4.27 EUR 371.49 EUR
4.27 EUR 328.79 EUR
4.27 EUR 593.53 EUR
4.26 EUR 55380.00 EUR
4.26 EUR 28405.68 EUR
4.26 EUR 426.00 EUR
4.26 EUR 3408.00 EUR
4.26 EUR 1491.00 EUR
4.26 EUR 29.82 EUR
4.26 EUR 4579.50 EUR
4.26 EUR 42174.00 EUR
4.26 EUR 310.98 EUR
4.26 EUR 3229.08 EUR
4.26 EUR 374.88 EUR
4.26 EUR 5031.06 EUR
4.26 EUR 10816.14 EUR
4.26 EUR 430.26 EUR
4.26 EUR 886.08 EUR
4.25 EUR 8406.50 EUR
4.25 EUR 973.25 EUR
4.25 EUR 884.00 EUR
4.25 EUR 3400.00 EUR
4.25 EUR 442.00 EUR
4.25 EUR 433.50 EUR
4.25 EUR 488.75 EUR
4.25 EUR 1912.50 EUR
4.25 EUR 442.00 EUR
4.25 EUR 850.00 EUR
4.25 EUR 2337.50 EUR
4.25 EUR 680.00 EUR
4.26 EUR 421.74 EUR
4.26 EUR 8745.78 EUR
4.28 EUR 950.16 EUR
4.28 EUR 415.16 EUR
4.28 EUR 415.16 EUR
4.28 EUR 17120.00 EUR
4.28 EUR 462.24 EUR
4.28 EUR 107.00 EUR
4.28 EUR 1930.28 EUR
4.27 EUR 15752.03 EUR
4.27 EUR 2822.47 EUR
4.27 EUR 572.18 EUR
4.27 EUR 631.96 EUR
4.27 EUR 597.80 EUR
4.27 EUR 606.34 EUR
4.27 EUR 367.22 EUR
4.26 EUR 6453.90 EUR
4.25 EUR 1823.25 EUR
4.25 EUR 629.00 EUR
4.25 EUR 10200.00 EUR
4.25 EUR 255.00 EUR
4.24 EUR 1899.52 EUR
