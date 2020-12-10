 

Company Profile for AlloVir

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
AlloVir is a leading late clinical-stage cell therapy company with a focus on restoring natural immunity against life-threatening viral diseases in patients with severely weakened immune systems. The company’s innovative and proprietary technology platforms leverage off-the-shelf, allogeneic, multi-virus specific T cells targeting devastating viruses for patients with T cell deficiencies who are at risk from the life-threatening consequences of viral diseases. AlloVir’s technology and manufacturing process enables the potential for the treatment and prevention of a spectrum of devastating viruses with each single allogeneic cell therapy. The company is advancing multiple mid- and late-stage clinical trials across its product portfolio.

Company:

AlloVir

 

 

Headquarters Address:

139 Main Street

 

Suite 500

 

Cambridge, MA 02142

 

 

Main Telephone:

617-433-2605

 

 

Website:

www.allovir.com

 

 

Ticker/ISIN:

ALVR(NASDAQ)/US0198181036

 

 

Type of Organization:

Public

 

 

Industry:

Biotechnology

 

 

Key Executives:

CEO: David Hallal

 

CFO: Vikas Sinha

 

 

Investor Relations

 

Contact:

Medha Chadha

Phone:

917-765-2125

Email:

Mchadha@allovir.com

 

07.12.20
Positive Phase 2 Proof-of-Concept Data for Viralym-M and Burden of Disease Data Presented in Oral Presentations at the 62nd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting
05.12.20
Preclinical Data Demonstrate Anti-Viral Activity of AlloVir’s ALVR109, an Allogeneic, Off-the-Shelf SARS-CoV-2 Specific T Cell Therapy
24.11.20
AlloVir to Present at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference