Company Profile for AlloVir
AlloVir is a leading late clinical-stage cell therapy company with a focus on restoring natural immunity against life-threatening viral diseases in patients with severely weakened immune systems. The company’s innovative and proprietary technology platforms leverage off-the-shelf, allogeneic, multi-virus specific T cells targeting devastating viruses for patients with T cell deficiencies who are at risk from the life-threatening consequences of viral diseases. AlloVir’s technology and manufacturing process enables the potential for the treatment and prevention of a spectrum of devastating viruses with each single allogeneic cell therapy. The company is advancing multiple mid- and late-stage clinical trials across its product portfolio.
Company:
AlloVir
Headquarters Address:
139 Main Street
Suite 500
Cambridge, MA 02142
Main Telephone:
617-433-2605
Website:
Ticker/ISIN:
ALVR(NASDAQ)/US0198181036
Type of Organization:
Public
Industry:
Biotechnology
Key Executives:
CEO: David Hallal
CFO: Vikas Sinha
Investor Relations
Contact:
Medha Chadha
Phone:
917-765-2125
Email:
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201210005944/en/
