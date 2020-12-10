 

John Marshall Bank Hires Patrick G. McCloskey as Commercial Lender – MD & DC

John Marshall Bank is pleased to announce Patrick G. McCloskey as their new Commercial Lender in Maryland and DC. Patrick has over a decade’s worth of experience in commercial banking. Patrick’s areas of expertise include relationship management, credit, lending, statement analysis, and treasury solutions. Before joining John Marshall Bank, Patrick was the VP, Commercial Senior Relationship Manager with Wells Fargo. He managed business clients with revenue streams anywhere between $5M - $50MM. As Senior Relationship Manager, Patrick successfully contributed to the growth of their real estate portfolio through financing acquisitions and refinancing current debt from $1M - $20 MM per transaction.

Patrick G McCloskey, Commercial Lender – MD & DC (Photo: Business Wire)

Patrick graduated from Loyola College with a Bachelor of Science in General Business in 2006. He later began a career in finance as a Registered Investment Advisor with Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management. Patrick transitioned into the commercial banking space a few years later when he relocated to the DC Metro region. After a six-year career at Bank of America as a Small Business Banker, Patrick obtained a leadership opportunity as Client Manager, VP at Capital One. During this engagement, Patrick focused on generating new revenue from his book of clients and even received the 2016 Pinnacle Award as the top performer within business banking.

“I’m excited to employ my collective experiences as a Commercial Lender with John Marshall Bank’s DC & MD branches. I’m looking forward to contributing to the dedication and commitment they’ve always shown to their business clients,” stated Patrick.

“Patrick’s expertise and breadth of knowledge will be an invaluable additional to our team. His background in relationship banking and lending will be a great resource for both our branches and our clients. We’re looking forward to the strategic and technical skillsets he will bring to our team,” stated Joe Chirico, John Marshall Bank’s Market Executive in the DC & MD region.

About John Marshall Bank:

John Marshall Bank (JMB) is the second largest community bank headquartered in Reston, Virginia with eight full-service branches located in Alexandria, Arlington, Loudoun, Prince William, Reston, Rockville, Tysons, and Washington, D.C. and one loan production office in Arlington, Virginia. The Bank is dedicated to providing exceptional value, personalized service and convenience to local businesses and professionals in the Washington DC Metro area. JMB offers a comprehensive line of sophisticated banking products and services that rival those of the largest banks along with experienced staff to help achieve customers’ financial goals. Dedicated Relationship Managers serve as direct points-of-contact, providing subject matter expertise in a variety of niche industries including Charter and Private Schools, Government Contractors, Health Services, Nonprofits and Associations, Professional Services, Property Management Companies, and Title Companies. Learn more at www.johnmarshallbank.com.

