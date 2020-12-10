 

Tinley’s Appoints Emergent Beverage Partners to Market Beckett’s “Low No Alcohol” Products in Texas and Louisiana

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.12.2020, 19:14  |  76   |   |   

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS

LOS ANGELES and TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tinley Beverage Company (CSE:TNY, OTC:TNYBF) (“Tinley’s” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce an agreement with Emergent Beverage Partners (“Emergent”) to market the Beckett’s line of non-alcoholic spirits and cocktails in Texas and Louisiana.

Emergent is one of the leading beverage sales and marketing agencies in Texas and Louisiana. Emergent’s team has 45+ years of experience at the world’s leading beverage companies and collectively cover over 8,000 stores. Emergent is making the fast-growing “Low No Alcohol” category a focus of the agency’s overall strategic growth, with Beckett’s as an anchor brand. The firm places products with leading national and local distributors, and works collaboratively with these distributors’ sales forces to drive sales into major grocery, drug, liquor, club, health and other retail channels, as well as leading on-premise (food service and restaurant) groups.

Under the agreement, Tinley’s has appointed Emergent as its sole sales and marketing agent for Texas and Louisiana, with the prospect of expansion into additional markets. Texas, the second most populous US state, does not permit spirits sales in the Supermarket or Club channels. Therefore these businesses are primed and ready to offer high quality, adult-style, non-alcoholic alternatives to their customers.

“Texas is one of the most important liquor and general beverage markets in the USA. It was my most important market as General Manager of Coca-Cola Enterprises’ Southwest Region, and in particular my preferred market for launching new beverages. I’m confident the Low No Beverage Category will have particular appeal to Texas consumers,” said Richard Gillis, President of Tinley, Western USA.

According to Forbes, a recent International Wines and Spirits Record report points out that “in the U.S., 52% of adults who drink alcohol are either trying now or have tried before to reduce their alcohol intake.” The report also indicates, “at present, the low- and no-alcohol sector is poorly served, with few clear category leaders”. The report concludes its result indicates great potential for converting drinkers.

“Our vision is to provide consumers with more opportunities to choose adult beverages that fit with a mindful lifestyle, and which enhance their experience in the moment. Beckett’s produces an exceptional line of such beverages, and their products are a key addition to our portfolio of top low and no-alcohol producers from around the world. Together, we hope to play a major role increasing consumer choice and, ultimately, product trial, thereby supporting expansion of the category as a whole,” said Tom Cortez, CEO & Founder of Emergent Beverage Partners.

Seite 1 von 3
The Tinley Beverage Company Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tinley’s Appoints Emergent Beverage Partners to Market Beckett’s “Low No Alcohol” Products in Texas and Louisiana THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS LOS ANGELES and TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - The Tinley Beverage Company (CSE:TNY, OTC:TNYBF) (“Tinley’s” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce an …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Immutep’s Chinese Partner EOC Pharma to Start Phase II Metastatic Breast Cancer Study
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen Ergebnisse der Phase-3-Studie mit COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidat ...
Immutep Reports Statistically Significant Survival Benefit for Key Patient Groups in the Ongoing ...
Arbutus Announces Robust HBsAg Decline Data with AB-729 Dosed at 60 mg Every 8 Weeks in Chronic ...
Editas Medicine Announces Submission of IND Application for EDIT-301 with the FDA
HL Acquisitions Corp. and Fusion Fuel Green PLC Announce Closing of Business Combination; Fusion ...
AquaBounty Technologies Provides Corporate Update
Aytu BioScience and Neos Therapeutics Announce Definitive Merger Agreement, Creating a Combined ...
Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Hexagon Purus AS: Private placement successfully completed
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.12.20
Tinley’s Closes $2M Private Placement to Advance Co-Packing Engagements and Product Distribution
30.11.20
Tinley’s to Produce Second Award-Winning Beverage Brand in Canada with Peak Processing Solutions
30.11.20
Tinley’s Launches With High Times Delivery
24.11.20
Tinley’s Completes Full Production at Long Beach, Extends Retail Trials and Provides Corporate Updates