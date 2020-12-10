 

Adorama Joins Draganfly Dealer Program

Focused on selling Draganfly drones and technology to existing customers in government, public safety and security

Los Angeles, CA., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (OTCQB: DFLYF) (CSE: DFLY) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer and systems developer, is pleased to announce that Adorama Camera Inc. (“Adorama”) has joined the Draganfly dealer program focusing on reselling Draganfly drones and technologies into their existing US government, public safety and security customer base.

Adorama is a camera, electronics and film equipment distributor that has been serving the public, private and governmental organizations since 1974.

Adorama has a strong service arm which provides end-to-end equipment and technology solutions focused on meeting the needs of public and private security requirements at the federal, state and local government levels.

“We are excited to offer Draganfly’s drone and technology to our governmental, public safety and security customers,” said Michael Amkreutz, CEO of Adorama. “Draganfly’s drones and technology is developed and built in North America which is extremely important to our customer base.”

“Adorama’s long history, deep experience and critical mass provides a solid platform for the sales and support of Draganfly’s North American based hardware and technology,” said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly. “Draganfly is looking forward to this partnership and the amazing synergies our companies have.”

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY; OTCQB: DFLYF; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge and software and systems that revolutionize the way organizations can do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 22 years, Draganfly is an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer and technology developer serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, and mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

