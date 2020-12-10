 

Hollywall Entertainment Inc. Signs Agreement to Acquire Omnipoint Technology Group

WASHINGTON, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Hollywall Entertainment, Inc. (OTC: HWAL), advances its footprint into the technology sector, with the acquisition of a top U.S. Telecommunications company, Omnipoint Technology, Inc., headquartered in Springfield, Massachusetts, with locations in Washington, D.C., Atlanta, GA, and New York City.

Through the formation of a new wholly owned subsidiary, (HW Vision), HWAL will offer state of the art services to an ever growing nationwide digital marketplace to include affordable high-speed internet access, tele-health, energy, web conferencing, domain and hosting, IOT, managed internet services, video broadcasting and nationwide unlimited talk, text and data cellular phone plans.

HW Vision in conjunction with its Omnipoint Technology partner has created and developed a unique brand of streaming media programming, along with live​ television and on-demand content, to also include programming from HWAL’s entertainment library and educational programming, as well as its newly developed signature branded HW Vision Cellular ​equipment and services throughout its network(s) to residential homes and commercial businesses. The HWVision​ brand will be introduced and available for purchase to the U.S. marketplace in January 2021.

HWAL is a minority majority-controlled consortium enterprise company led by its founder and President/CEO Darnell Sutton, a highly recognized visionary and award-winning business and social leader.

HWAL’s focused mission supports the growth of U.S. minority business​ enterprises (MBEs) owned and operated by African Americans, Asian Americans, Hispanic Americans, Native Americans, and Pacific Islanders and their​ communities, by delivering its 5G networks and broadband connected products and services.

HWAL continues to expand its business enterprise to numerous city and state municipalities and government agencies throughout the country, including: Washington, D.C., New York, Virginia, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Texas and California, as well as within the Blackbelt regions of Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Georgia and North Carolina leading the way in developing and implementing solutions to work towards closing the broadband digital divide ​​that has been forced upon the most vulnerable in underserved urban and rural communities nationwide.

