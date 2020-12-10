 

Park Aerospace Corp. Declares Cash Dividend

NEWTON, Kan., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE – PKE) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share payable February 4, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 4, 2021.

Park has paid 35 consecutive years of uninterrupted regular, quarterly cash dividends, without ever skipping a dividend payment or reducing the amount of the dividend.

The Company has paid approximately $542 million in cash dividends, or $26.45 per share, since the beginning of its 2005 fiscal year.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the global aerospace markets. Park’s advanced composite materials include film adhesives (undergoing qualification) and lightning strike materials. Park offers an array of composite materials specifically designed for hand lay-up or automated fiber placement (AFP) manufacturing applications. Park’s advanced composite materials are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs commonly referred to as “drones”), business jets, general aviation aircraft and rotary wing aircraft. Park also offers specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles and specially designed materials for radome applications. As a complement to Park’s advanced composite materials offering, Park designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry. Target markets for Park’s composite parts and structures (which include Park’s proprietary composite SigmaStrut and AlphaStrut product lines) are, among others, prototype and development aircraft, special mission aircraft, spares for legacy military and civilian aircraft and exotic spacecraft. Park’s objective is to do what others are either unwilling or unable to do. When nobody else wants to do it because it is too difficult, too small or too annoying, sign us up.

Additional corporation information is available on the Company’s web site at www.parkaerospace.com.

Contact: Donna D’Amico-Annitto 486 North Oliver Road, Bldg. Z
    Newton, Kansas 67114 
    (316) 283-6500



