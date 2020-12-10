Wyoming-Based Crook County Medical Services District Selects TruBridge as Its Healthcare Services Partner

By partnering with TruBridge for its business office functions, CCMSD will have the ability to fund the purchase of an industry leading EHR through a percentage of collections with no upfront costs required.

The partnership with TruBridge will provide CCMSD with a better performing EHR system across its clinics, hospital, emergency department and long-term care facility. In addition, they will benefit from a recurring revenue stream and improved budget predictability, which can have a significant impact on community healthcare providers.

“We feel good about this partnership with CPSI and its family of companies,” said Micki Lyons, chief executive officer of Crook County Medical Services District. “Improved decision-making for our front- and back-office teams is very important to our success. In addition, the efficiencies gained through enhanced workflows at the point of care across each of our care settings will create meaningful change for our providers. We expect these changes to have a real impact throughout our organization and on our patients, allowing us to uphold the high standard of care we strive to provide our community.”

According to Trisa Linford, revenue and compliance officer of Crook County Medical Services District, “We fully expect TruBridge to improve our ability to get paid faster and get paid more by streamlining processes and getting bills out the door more efficiently. With the Business Intelligence product, we will have the ability to get information out of the system we need for better reporting, which we had difficulty doing with our previous RCM partner.”

“This partnership speaks to the value CCMSD places in our shared interest to ensure they can succeed in community healthcare delivery,” said Chris Fowler, president of TruBridge. “The financial barriers to changing EHR systems can be great, even considering the benefits that product innovation can provide on care delivery and business operations. Our nTrust model helps alleviate that strain and provides our clients with the added benefit of working with one partner across all disciplines of care.”