 

Mabinogi’s G25 Hypernova Eclipse Update Arriving on December 17!

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.12.2020, 20:00  |  29   |   |   

Nexon’s massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) Mabinogi today unveiled the first part of its new G25 update, Hypernova: Eclipse, exploring the 6th night of the Seven Nightmares and introducing two new NPCs on December 17. While waiting for the update and the update event, Hyper Bingo, Milletians can participate in the G25 Precursor Event and Winter 2020 Master Plan available now.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201210005031/en/

Mabinogi (Graphic: Business Wire)

Mabinogi (Graphic: Business Wire)

Starting December 17, players can check out the final story of Chapter 7 and learn more about Pontiff Etain, who was given her mighty power by the God of Love, and Enya, a believer of Lymilark and member of the Pontiff’s court.

In addition, a new Hyper Bingo event will also be playable through January 14th with great rewards including reforging tools, new figure, 2nd title coupon, outfits, chairs, and more.

To prepare for the Mabinogi G25: Hypernova update, players can participate in a series of limited-time in-game events available now:

  • G25 Precursor Event: Until December 17, players can help Caravan Joe in Dunbarton Town Square to receive sweet rewards such as the Black Combo Card, Skill Black Combo Card Exchange Coupons, and Black Moon Stone Fragment to grow to obtain gems.
  • Winter 2020 Master Plan: Through February 11, players can receive many buffs and hotday rewards including reforging tools and upgrade stones, daily free rebirths, new advancement skill training EXP and rank up bonuses, echostone upgrade success rate, and so much more. Also available are the shops with new outfits, wings, enchant scroll, 2nd title coupons, and more, which are purchasable with the winter coins players can earn through the event.

The second part of Mabinogi’s G25 update, Hypernova: Glyphwright, will be available in January, marking the final and seventh night of the Seven Nightmares.

To stay up to date on Mabinogi, visit the official website and follow @mabinogi on Facebook for the latest updates.

Assets: Mabinogi G25 Hypernova: Eclipse Assets

Social Media: Facebook / Twitter / Instagram / Twitch / YouTube / Discord

About Mabinogi https://mabinogi.nexon.net/

Released in 2008, Mabinogi is an immersive free-to-play MMORPG world where mystical adventures await. Create anime-inspired heroes with thousands of customization options, such as hairstyles, facial features and outfits. Select from dozens of talents ranging from professional gunslingers and archers to musicians, tailors and cooks. Players can enjoy the game on their own terms, taking the perilous path of an adventurer or build a thriving business using unique trade skills.

About Nexon America Inc. https://www.nexon.com

Founded in 2005, Nexon America Inc. delivers outstanding free-to-play online game expertise and live game support, taking the strengths of NEXON Co., Ltd. (“Nexon”) and applying them for uniquely western audiences. Nexon America has consistently sustained iconic franchises such as MapleStory and Mabinogi for more than a decade, which have gone on to break records and captivate players. With new projects on the horizon, Nexon America maintains the pioneering and innovative spirit of its parent company, employing its player-first approach, while designing the best possible gameplay experiences for the western market.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mabinogi’s G25 Hypernova Eclipse Update Arriving on December 17! Nexon’s massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) Mabinogi today unveiled the first part of its new G25 update, Hypernova: Eclipse, exploring the 6th night of the Seven Nightmares and introducing two new NPCs on December 17. While …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Publication of Results from Landmark Phase 3 Trial of BNT162b2 ...
Moderna Announces First Participants Dosed in Phase 2/3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate in ...
Gilead Sciences to Acquire MYR GmbH
Ciena Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2020 and Year-End Financial Results
Sea Limited Announces Proposed Offering of American Depositary Shares
Puma Biotechnology Presents Final Overall Survival Analysis from the Phase III ExteNET Trial at the ...
California’s Clean Energy Future – With More Solar, Batteries and EVs – Requires Reimagining ...
T-Mobile Selects Inseego 5G MiFi M2000 as Its First 5G Mobile Hotspot; Inseego Connect Software ...
NANOBIOTIX Announces the Filing of an Amended Registration Statement, Including an Estimated ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute ...
AWS Announces Amazon HealthLake
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Publication of Results from Landmark Phase 3 Trial of BNT162b2 ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity