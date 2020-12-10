Verallia Joins Back the SBF 120

 

Verallia (Paris:VRLA), the leading European producer of glass packaging for beverages and food, the second largest producer in Latin America and the third largest producer globally, is pleased to announce it is joining back the SBF 120 index.

Following the quarterly review of Euronext Paris’ indices, the Euronext Paris Indices Expert Committee decided to include Verallia in one of the key indices of the Paris stock exchange, composed of the 120 largest stocks listed on Euronext Paris in terms of liquidity and market capitalization.

This new step in the Group’s stock market life welcomes the increased liquidity in Verallia’s stock as well as its enlarged free float.

This decision will take effect on 21 December 2020.

About Verallia - Verallia is the leading European and the third largest producer globally of glass containers for food and beverages, and offers innovative, customized and environmentally-friendly solutions.

The Group posted €2.6 billion in revenue and produced 16 billion bottles and jars in 2019. Verallia employs around 10,000 people and comprises 32 glass production facilities in 11 countries.

Verallia is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: VRLA – ISIN: FR0013447729) and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid & Small et CAC All-Tradable. For more information: www.verallia.com

