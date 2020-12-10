 

 Illinois American Water Acquires Four Lakes Water Distribution System

Illinois American Water President Justin Ladner today announced the Company’s acquisition of the Four Lakes Village Condominium Homeowners Association (Four Lakes) water distribution system. The purchase adds 57 connections serving approximately 1,300 households in Lisle, Ill. to Illinois American Water’s Chicago Metro service area.

The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) recently approved the sale for $900,000. The sale was completed today.

“We’re excited to grow our footprint in the Chicago Metro area,” said Ladner. “We will partner closely with the building owners and managers to serve the residents of this vibrant and diverse residential community.”

Illinois American Water plans to begin making upgrades to the distribution system this month with the installation of new Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) meters in each building. Previously the complex used one master meter to measure water usage and conduct billing.

According to Illinois American Water Senior Manager Kevin Hillen, providing a meter in each unit will help identify leaks quicker and support accurate billing. He said, “Our team is customer obsessed and focused on implementing technology which improves service. The metering technology we use personalizes the customer experience, allowing for each account to be reviewed for trends in usage and managed on an individual level.”

He added that customers managing several accounts within Four Lakes will have the benefit of single sign on when logging in online. Collective billing is also available, and invoices can be consolidated based on business preferences.

Hillen and other members of the Chicago Metro team met with building owners and complex managers over the last several months to prepare for the transition of accounts. Customers will also receive an Illinois American Water welcome packet in the mail. This packet includes information about online account management, billing and more.

To learn more about Illinois American Water and hear testimonials from communities the company has partnered, please visit the Doing Business with Us page under About Us at www.illinoisamwater.com.

About Illinois American Water - Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a customer service center in Alton and a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville.

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Illinois American Water ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction with Large Water Utilities in the Midwest according to the J.D. Power 2020 Water Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study
 For J.D. Power 2020 award information, visit jdpower.com/awards

