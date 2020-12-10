 

Fifth Third Bank Launches Collaborative Initiative to Assist Small Businesses Impacted by COVID-19

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.12.2020, 20:31  |  93   |   |   

Fifth Third Bank, National Association, has announced the launch of the Greater Cincinnati COVID-19 Small Business Response and Recovery Initiative to ensure the success of small businesses in Hamilton County. The Initiative will provide small businesses of 25 or fewer employees (with an emphasis on small businesses with five or fewer employees) in low-to-moderate income communities that have been impacted by the pandemic with advice and pathways to accessing capital, via the Initiative’s loan and grant programs.

Fifth Third has invested an initial $700,000; additional funding partner Greater Cincinnati Foundation has invested $250,000 and JPMorgan Chase has invested $100,000. The Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky African American Chamber of Commerce and the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber are founding business service organizations that will provide technical assistance to participating businesses. Additional business service organizations are the Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio and the Greater Cincinnati Microenterprise Initiative. Referral partners for the Initiative are the Hispanic Chamber Cincinnati USA and HCDC, Inc.

The effort will be powered by Next Street, an advisory firm that assists small businesses with accessing capital and technical assistance. The National Development Council has been involved in the planning and design of the Initiative and will serve as the fiscal agent and will also assist in additional fundraising efforts.

“Fifth Third is proud to support this effort. It provides a vital opportunity to coordinate and leverage expertise across the region to help small businesses rebound from the devastating impacts that COVID-19 has had on our economy,” said Kala Gibson, Fifth Third’s head of Business Banking. “This initiative has great potential to positively impact the long-term small business ecosystem by building new capacity for business service organizations and provides an end-to-end solution for small businesses in our region.”

The key components of the Initiative include:

> Technical Assistance Program that will assess applicant small business needs, match businesses with recommended assistance via one of the business service organizations participating in the Initiative, and provide online education and resources.

> Small Business Liquidity Fund to provide responsible loans to small businesses ready to receive capital.

In the future there will be a program to provide grants to small businesses that do not have capacity for debt.

Seite 1 von 4
Fifth Third Bancorp Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fifth Third Bank Launches Collaborative Initiative to Assist Small Businesses Impacted by COVID-19 Fifth Third Bank, National Association, has announced the launch of the Greater Cincinnati COVID-19 Small Business Response and Recovery Initiative to ensure the success of small businesses in Hamilton County. The Initiative will provide small …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
nVent Expands nVent SCHROFF Calmark VITA Extractor Offerings for Aerospace and Defense Customers
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Publication of Results from Landmark Phase 3 Trial of BNT162b2 ...
Moderna Announces First Participants Dosed in Phase 2/3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate in ...
Gilead Sciences to Acquire MYR GmbH
Ciena Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2020 and Year-End Financial Results
Sea Limited Announces Proposed Offering of American Depositary Shares
Puma Biotechnology Presents Final Overall Survival Analysis from the Phase III ExteNET Trial at the ...
California’s Clean Energy Future – With More Solar, Batteries and EVs – Requires Reimagining ...
T-Mobile Selects Inseego 5G MiFi M2000 as Its First 5G Mobile Hotspot; Inseego Connect Software ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute ...
AWS Announces Amazon HealthLake
nVent Expands nVent SCHROFF Calmark VITA Extractor Offerings for Aerospace and Defense Customers
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.12.20
Fifth Third Bank Announces $2.8 Billion Investment to Accelerate Racial Equity, Equality and Inclusion
02.12.20
Fifth Third Bancorp Builds Upon Healthcare Industry M&A and Investment Banking Capabilities with Acquisition of Hammond Hanlon Camp LLC
01.12.20
Fifth Third Bancorp to Attend Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference
01.12.20
Fifth Third Bank Names Executive Vice President Kala Gibson Chief Enterprise Corporate Responsibility Officer & Head of Business Banking
16.11.20
Fifth Third Introduces the Fifth Third Cash/Back Card