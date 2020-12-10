Fifth Third Bank Launches Collaborative Initiative to Assist Small Businesses Impacted by COVID-19

Fifth Third has invested an initial $700,000; additional funding partner Greater Cincinnati Foundation has invested $250,000 and JPMorgan Chase has invested $100,000. The Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky African American Chamber of Commerce and the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber are founding business service organizations that will provide technical assistance to participating businesses. Additional business service organizations are the Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio and the Greater Cincinnati Microenterprise Initiative. Referral partners for the Initiative are the Hispanic Chamber Cincinnati USA and HCDC, Inc.

Fifth Third Bank, National Association, has announced the launch of the Greater Cincinnati COVID-19 Small Business Response and Recovery Initiative to ensure the success of small businesses in Hamilton County. The Initiative will provide small businesses of 25 or fewer employees (with an emphasis on small businesses with five or fewer employees) in low-to-moderate income communities that have been impacted by the pandemic with advice and pathways to accessing capital, via the Initiative’s loan and grant programs.

The effort will be powered by Next Street, an advisory firm that assists small businesses with accessing capital and technical assistance. The National Development Council has been involved in the planning and design of the Initiative and will serve as the fiscal agent and will also assist in additional fundraising efforts.

“Fifth Third is proud to support this effort. It provides a vital opportunity to coordinate and leverage expertise across the region to help small businesses rebound from the devastating impacts that COVID-19 has had on our economy,” said Kala Gibson, Fifth Third’s head of Business Banking. “This initiative has great potential to positively impact the long-term small business ecosystem by building new capacity for business service organizations and provides an end-to-end solution for small businesses in our region.”

The key components of the Initiative include:

> Technical Assistance Program that will assess applicant small business needs, match businesses with recommended assistance via one of the business service organizations participating in the Initiative, and provide online education and resources.

> Small Business Liquidity Fund to provide responsible loans to small businesses ready to receive capital.

In the future there will be a program to provide grants to small businesses that do not have capacity for debt.