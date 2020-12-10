 

Enterprise Joins The Alliance to End Plastic Waste

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) today announced it has become a member of The Alliance to End Plastic Waste, an international community of CEOs from across the plastic value chain who are committed to addressing the global plastic waste challenge. Formed in 2019, the alliance partners with a diverse and growing network of organizations, technical leaders, engineers and scientists, all dedicated to the goal of ending plastic waste. To achieve this goal, the alliance focuses on four strategic areas: infrastructure, innovation, education and clean up.

“From medical supplies, including PPE to fight COVID-19, to food packaging and electronics, plastics have transformed the world, while improving the health and quality of life for people around the globe, particularly those in developing nations,” said A.J. “Jim” Teague, co-chief executive officer of Enterprise’s general partner. “As a vital midstream link in the plastic value chain, Enterprise recognizes its responsibility to balance the benefits of these products that are essential to our daily lives, with minimizing their impact to the environment. We are honored to join with other members of the alliance who share that same vision and commitment.”

Bob Patel, CEO of LyondellBasell and vice chairman of The Alliance to End Plastic Waste, stated, “We are very pleased to welcome Enterprise as the first member from the midstream sector. When we formed the Alliance in 2019, our vision was to create an organization that included voices and perspectives from across the value chain. Enterprise’s petrochemical expertise and proven commitment to protecting the environment and a sustainable future complements our mission extremely well.”

“It is with great pleasure that we welcome Enterprise to join our membership ranks,” said Jacob Duer, President and CEO, Alliance to End Plastic Waste. With their unique expertise and technical know-how, we are confident that Enterprise will be an invaluable partner in our mission to end plastic waste in the environment. Together with all our member companies and allies, we look forward to unlocking innovative solutions that will bring us closer to our 2025 ambition of diverting millions of tons of plastic waste in more than 100 at-risk cities across the globe.”

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is one of the largest publicly traded partnerships and a leading North American provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals. Our services include: natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transportation and storage; NGL transportation, fractionation, storage and export and import terminals; crude oil gathering, transportation, storage and export and import terminals; petrochemical and refined products transportation, storage, export and import terminals and related services; and a marine transportation business that operates primarily on the United States inland and Intracoastal Waterway systems. The partnership’s assets include approximately 50,000 miles of pipelines; 260 million barrels of storage capacity for NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals; and 14 Bcf of natural gas storage capacity. Please visit www.enterpriseproducts.com for more information.

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein that address activities, events, developments or transactions that Enterprise and its general partner expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations, including required approvals by regulatory agencies, the possibility that the anticipated benefits from such activities, events, developments or transactions cannot be fully realized, the possibility that costs or difficulties related thereto will be greater than expected, the impact of competition, and other risk factors included in Enterprises reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates. Except as required by law, Enterprise does not intend to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

