 

Knight Announces Filing of Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus

MONTREAL, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) (“Knight”) filed a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus with securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada. Once a receipt for the final short form base shelf prospectus (“Shelf Prospectus”) has been obtained from applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities, this will enable Knight to offer for sale and issue up to $360 million of common shares of Knight (“Common Shares”), subscription receipts of Knight (the “Subscription Receipts”) and debt securities of Knight (the “Debt Securities”, and collectively with the Common Shares and the Subscription Receipts, the “Securities”) from time to time during the 25-month period during which the shelf prospectus remains valid. The specific variable terms of any offering of Common Shares, Subscription Receipts or Debt Securities will be set forth in one or more prospectus supplements.

No Securities may be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time at which a receipt for the final short form base shelf prospectus is obtained from applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

Following the acquisition of Biotoscana Investments S.A., Knight has access to more growth opportunities, including acquisitions of products as well as bolt on acquisitions of specialty pharmaceutical companies for its pan-American (ex US) footprint. The Shelf Prospectus provides Knight the financing flexibility without any incumbent obligation to use the instrument as it pursues larger opportunities.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell Securities, nor is it a solicitation of an offer to buy Securities, in any jurisdiction.

The Securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and accordingly will not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly within the United States, its possessions and other areas subject to its jurisdiction or to, or for the account or for the benefit of a U.S. person, except pursuant to applicable exemptions from the registration requirements.

About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a pan-American (ex US) specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products for Canada and Latin America. Knight owns Biotoscana Investments S.A., a pan-Latin American specialty pharmaceutical company. Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s shares trade on TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the company's web site at www.gud-knight.com or www.sedar.com.

Knight Forward-Looking Statement

This document contains forward-looking statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Knight Therapeutics Inc. considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Factors and risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in Knight Therapeutics Inc.’s Annual Report and in Knight Therapeutics Inc.’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2019 as filed on www.sedar.com. Knight Therapeutics Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events, except as required by law.

Disclaimer

